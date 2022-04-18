Midwestern Seminary Preview Day draws record-breaking number of prospective students

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (MBTS) – During a full day of activities at the Kansas City campus, guests were provided opportunities to meet Midwestern Seminary leaders and faculty members, experience student life through campus events, and enjoy one of Kansas City’s most beloved barbecue restaurants at a catered Preview Day luncheon.

Commenting on the record-breaking number of preview day students, President Jason Allen said, “I am deeply encouraged by the number and quality of the prospective students we had on campus today. In the current climate of higher education, to have a record number of prospective students visit your campus is no small thing. I remain encouraged that the Lord’s hand continues to be on the work of Midwestern Seminary and Spurgeon College.”

After a welcome from Vice President of Enrollment Management Camden Pulliam, Allen addressed prospective students on the topic of stewardship. He reflected on God’s kindness to Midwestern Seminary during his ten years in Kansas City and stated his commitment to faithfulness in the next ten years.

“The Lord has been incredibly kind to us at Midwestern Seminary and Spurgeon College the past ten years. To see where we are now compared to where we were ten years ago is nothing short of remarkable. God has been and always will be faithful, and though there are no guarantees concerning the next ten years, I can promise that we are utterly committed to being faithful stewards of all that God has entrusted to us.”

Following the presidential address, guests were invited to join one of four mock lectures from Midwestern Seminary faculty members; Jared Wilson lectured on gospel-centered ministry, James Kragenbring lectured on economics, Andrew King lectured on the Old Testament, and Joe Allen lectured on missions.

Afterward, prospective students and their families enjoyed Joe’s Kansas City barbecue for lunch, while attending a panel of current Midwestern Seminary and Spurgeon College students and hearing a presentation from the President’s Wife and Director of Midwestern Women’s Institute Karen Allen about the seminary’s residential certificate program for equipping women.

During the afternoon, Midwestern Seminary staff members led participants on campus tours, featuring presentations on the upcoming dorm renovations and a conversation with the Allens in the president’s office.

Guests then participated in program-level Q&A sessions with the schools’ academic deans and faculty members, including a Q&A for parents of incoming Spurgeon College students.

At the end of the day, prospective students were given opportunities to meet with program leaders, learning more about Accelerate, Fusion, worship ministries, and more. To commemorate their Preview Day experience, Midwestern Seminary staff members expressed their gratitude to all attendees by giving gift bags to each prospective student.

After a day filled with conversations with prospective students, Pulliam commented on the importance of Preview Day, noting how Preview Day helps prospective students experience Midwestern Seminary and Spurgeon College “behind the scenes.”

“Preview Day is special because the entire institution- faculty, staff, current students, and the president- all turn their eyes toward prospective students,” Pulliam said. “Everyone is focused on helping the students in attendance make life-defining decisions.”

He continued to say, “This Spring Preview Day was one of the most exciting days I’ve ever had over my course as an employee at Midwestern Seminary. We have top-notch students headed to Kansas City in the fall, but we also have parents and supporters of students who are equally bought-in to the vision of our institution. The campus was fully alive on Friday, and it was fun to feel the momentum of an institution fully on mission.”

Reflecting on his Preview Day experience, one prospective student, Steven Szetela, said, “Not only did we enjoy our visit, our tour of the campus, and our overall experience, but we also could not believe how welcoming and friendly your staff, professors, and Dr. Allen and his wife were to us during out time on campus. I can easily say that all my expectations far surpassed anything I could have imagined.”

“Preview Day gave me the reassurance I needed that we had chosen the right seminary and that Midwestern is a place the Lord has greatly blessed and is currently using to bring up the next generation of preachers and teachers,” he stated. “I look forward to coming to Kansas City with my family and seeing you all in the fall!”

