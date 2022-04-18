2022 SBC resolutions submission portal now open

ANAHEIM, Calif. (BP) – The submission portal for 2022 Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) resolutions opened just after midnight on Friday (April 15).

In accordance with SBC Bylaw 20, proposed resolutions may be submitted as early as April 15 but no later than 15 days prior to the SBC Annual Meeting, giving the Resolutions Committee a two-week period in which to consider submissions. Committee members also may propose resolutions for consideration during the committee’s deliberations. Resolutions not submitted within the submission period will not be considered.

“The Committee on Resolutions has met and is organized around one goal: To play our role in letting the Holy Spirit speak through the messenger body of the Southern Baptist Convention,” said Bart Barber, chairman of the 2022 SBC Resolutions Committee. “Just as we are committed to playing our role, we encourage you to pray about playing your role as individual convention messengers.”

Proposed resolutions must be accompanied by certification that the individual submitting the resolution is a member in good standing of a church qualified to send messengers to the SBC Annual Meeting.

“As someone who has written and submitted resolutions to the committee many times in the past, I know firsthand the excitement and passion that can accompany submitting a resolution, the nervousness that can accompany waiting to see the committee’s recommendation, and the intensity that can accompany those moments during the committee’s report at the annual meeting,” Barber said. “Please know that every word you write will be read carefully. Our first duty is to the messenger body, to help them say what God is leading them to say. Just behind that duty, however, is our intention to help you present your resolution in the most favorable way possible.”

Proposed resolutions and accompanying certification should preferably be uploaded via the website, but also may be sent by email to resolutions@sbc.net or mailed to the Committee on Resolutions in care of the SBC Executive Committee, 901 Commerce St., Nashville, TN 37203. Drafts must be typewritten, titled, dated and include complete contact information for the person and his or her church.

“In the past several years, the Committee on Resolutions has produced more resolutions for the messengers to consider than we have had time in the meeting for the messengers to consider,” Barber said. “We have taken careful note of this trend. In light of that reality, it is our earnest goal to bring out fewer resolutions this year in deference to the messengers’ rights of discussion. Unfortunately, this means that some very good resolutions that the committee will like and will want to bring out will instead be left for another year’s consideration.”

No person will be allowed to submit more than three resolutions per year. If a properly submitted resolution is not forwarded by the Committee on Resolutions to the SBC Annual Meeting, a two-thirds vote of messengers would be required to bring the proposed resolution to the convention floor.

Those unable to access the portal for any reason may contact the office of the vice president for communications (615-782-8645) at the SBC Executive Committee to receive a proper form.

During the annual meeting, the Convention Bulletin will list the title and disposition of all properly submitted resolutions, along with the name and city of residence of the person submitting the resolution.

The SBC Committee on Resolutions has the authority to combine, title or retitle, and reword submitted resolutions and to submit resolutions entirely of its own making. The committee may also decline to recommend properly submitted resolutions to the Convention for adoption. A decision to decline may be overturned only by a two-thirds vote of the Convention, as provided by SBC Bylaw 20.

The deadline for submitting resolutions will be May 30.