Litton names 2022 Committee on Committees

ANAHEIM, Calif. (BP) – Southern Baptist Convention President Ed Litton has announced his appointments to the 2022 Committee on Committees.

Litton, pastor of Redemption Church in Saraland, Ala., announced the chair and vice chair for the committee last fall, naming Jeremy Freeman, pastor of First Baptist Church, Newcastle, Okla., as chair, and Amanda Stanton, member of Calvary Church, Clearwater, Fla., as vice chair.

The committee’s members represent the diverse makeup of the SBC. Of its 68 members, 31 percent are non-white (14 Black, 2 Hispanic, 2 Asian, 3 Other), and 29 percent are female. Members also come from churches of all sizes. The average church represented sees 396 people in worship attendance each week. Churches represented baptized an average of 19 people in 2021 and forward an average of 8 percent of undesignated receipts to the Cooperative Program.

“I am delighted to announce this year’s Committee on Committees,” Litton said. “By their own testimonies, each of these men and women have a passion for the Great Commission, a deep love for our convention, and a steadfast belief in the Bible as the inerrant Word of God.

“I have the highest confidence that this committee, under the capable leadership of Chairman Jeremy Freeman and Vice Chair Amanda Stanton, will bring forward nominees of the highest caliber to be elected by Southern Baptists at our annual meeting.

“This committee intentionally includes men and women of diverse backgrounds and represents the broad scope of our family of churches, from church plants to legacy churches, tenured pastors to lay men and women, including members of churches serving urban, rural, and remote communities. Our cooperative efforts rely upon the faithful service of these men and women, and I am deeply grateful for their willingness to serve.”

The Committee on Committees is tasked with nominating members to serve on the 2022-2023 Committee on Nominations and will meet prior to the June 14-15, 2022 SBC Annual Meeting in Anaheim, Calif., to prepare its report to the Convention. Freeman is scheduled to present the committee’s report to messengers during the Tuesday afternoon (June 14) session of the 2022 SBC Annual Meeting, and the slate of nominees is to be listed in the Tuesday Bulletin.

Litton’s announcement comes in accordance with SBC Bylaw 19, which calls for providing notice to Southern Baptists of the appointees at least 45 days in advance of the annual meeting. The committee’s 68 members consist of two from each of the 34 states and regions qualified for representation on SBC boards.

Committee on Committees members, listed by state are:

Alabama: Dewayne Rembert, Flatline Church at Chisholm, Montgomery; Tommy Quinn, First Baptist Tillman’s Corner, Mobile

Alaska: Karen Ottenweller, True North, Anchorage; Rachel Trekell, First Baptist, Anchorage

Arizona : Scott Gourley, The Way Fellowship, Peoria; Ben Pate, Royal Palms Baptist, Phoenix

Arkansas: Ally Freeman, Grand Avenue Baptist, Fort Smith; Matt Duran, Indian Springs Baptist, Bryant

California: Josh Sanchez, First Southern Baptist, Anaheim; Gregory Perkins, The View, Menifee

Colorado: Bruce Hendrich, Grandview, Mead; Adam Wiggins, Storyline, Arvada

Florida: James Ross, First Baptist on Bayshore, Niceville; Amanda Stanton, Calvary, Clearwater

Georgia: Lisa Call, Ingleside Baptist, Macon; Paige Dees, Christ Covenant, Atlanta

Hawaii: James McElrath, Olivet Baptist, Honolulu; Craig Webb, Central Baptist, Honolulu

Illinois: Cheryl Dorsey, Beacon Hill Missionary Baptist, Chicago Heights; Burnette Hughes, Hillcrest Baptist, Country Club Hills

Indiana: Shea Allen, First Baptist, Charlestown; Toby Jenkins, First Baptist, Henryville

Kansas/Nebraska: John Harms, First Southern Baptist, Garden City (Kan.); Matthew Aston, Olivet Baptist, Wichita (Kan.)

Kentucky: Wes Fowler, First Baptist, Mayfield; Stan Lowery, Pleasant Grove Baptist, Shepherdsville

Louisiana: Amy Bruce, First Baptist, Sulphur; George Lee IV, Temple Baptist, Ruston

Maryland/Delaware/DC: Byron Day, Emmanuel Baptist, Laurel (Md.); Frank Duncan, Paramount Baptist, Hagerstown (Md.)

Michigan: Anna Carter, Cedar Street, Holt; Dave Abberger, Hope Church, Hudsonville

Mississippi: Tiki Broome, First Baptist, Yazoo City; Gary Wyatt, Harperville Baptist, Harperville

Missouri: Whitney Prewitt, Liberty Baptist, Liberty; Jake Rainwater, Emmaus Church, Kansas City

Nevada: Stacy Julian, Walk Church, Las Vegas; Kelly Staples, Hope Church, Las Vegas

New England: Curtis Cook, Hope Fellowship, Cambridge (Mass.); Amy Haynes, The Church on Seven Hills, Worcester (Mass.)

New Mexico: Katherine Carroll, Paragon Church, Rio Rancho; Phillip Smith, First Baptist, Portales

New York: Josh Edney, The Bridge, Brooklyn; Chilere St. Victor, French Speaking Baptist, Brooklyn

North Carolina: Krystal Wilson, Imago Dei, Raleigh; Veronica Willard, First Baptist, Weddington

Northwest: Zachary Minton, The Rock, Spokane (Wash.); Jonah Easley, Awakening Church, Bellevue (Wash.)

Ohio: Jason Wing, University Baptist, Beavercreek; Fred Clement, One Family Church, Dayton

Oklahoma: Brandon Thompson, First Baptist, Lawton; Jeremy Freeman, First Baptist, Newcastle

Pennsylvania/South Jersey: Christa Mast, Christ Church, West Chester (Pa.); Samuel Nelson, Reclamation Church, Monroeville (Pa.)

South Carolina: Kathy Dority, First Baptist, Taylors; Josh McClendon, Philippi Baptist, Johnston

Tennessee: Keiron Miles, Forest Hills Baptist, Nashville; Jonathan Morton, Belle Aire Baptist, Murfreesboro

Texas: Marshall Canales, High Pointe Baptist, Austin; Kason Branch, Creekstone Church, Keller

Utah/Idaho: Bryan Catherman, Redeeming Life Church, Bountiful (Utah); Matt McGukin, Calvary Baptist, Idaho Falls (Idaho)

Virginia: Christy Echols, Bethel Baptist, Yorktown; Dolly Mink, River Oak Church, Chesapeake

West Virginia: Andrew Gordon, Winfield Baptist, Winfield; Laura Jewell, Resurrection Church, Charleston

Wyoming: John Larramendy, Alcova Community, Alcova; John Burns, CrossPoint Baptist, Worland