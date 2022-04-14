Pathway

2022 Southern Baptist Convention President Ed Litton (Photo by Adam Covington)

Litton names 2022 Committee on Committees

By

ANAHEIM, Calif. (BP) – Southern Baptist Convention President Ed Litton has announced his appointments to the 2022 Committee on Committees.

Litton, pastor of Redemption Church in Saraland, Ala., announced the chair and vice chair for the committee last fall, naming Jeremy Freeman, pastor of First Baptist Church, Newcastle, Okla., as chair, and Amanda Stanton, member of Calvary Church, Clearwater, Fla., as vice chair.

The committee’s members represent the diverse makeup of the SBC. Of its 68 members, 31 percent are non-white (14 Black, 2 Hispanic, 2 Asian, 3 Other), and 29 percent are female. Members also come from churches of all sizes. The average church represented sees 396 people in worship attendance each week. Churches represented baptized an average of 19 people in 2021 and forward an average of 8 percent of undesignated receipts to the Cooperative Program.

“I am delighted to announce this year’s Committee on Committees,” Litton said. “By their own testimonies, each of these men and women have a passion for the Great Commission, a deep love for our convention, and a steadfast belief in the Bible as the inerrant Word of God.

“I have the highest confidence that this committee, under the capable leadership of Chairman Jeremy Freeman and Vice Chair Amanda Stanton, will bring forward nominees of the highest caliber to be elected by Southern Baptists at our annual meeting.

“This committee intentionally includes men and women of diverse backgrounds and represents the broad scope of our family of churches, from church plants to legacy churches, tenured pastors to lay men and women, including members of churches serving urban, rural, and remote communities. Our cooperative efforts rely upon the faithful service of these men and women, and I am deeply grateful for their willingness to serve.”

The Committee on Committees is tasked with nominating members to serve on the 2022-2023 Committee on Nominations and will meet prior to the June 14-15, 2022 SBC Annual Meeting in Anaheim, Calif., to prepare its report to the Convention. Freeman is scheduled to present the committee’s report to messengers during the Tuesday afternoon (June 14) session of the 2022 SBC Annual Meeting, and the slate of nominees is to be listed in the Tuesday Bulletin.

Litton’s announcement comes in accordance with SBC Bylaw 19, which calls for providing notice to Southern Baptists of the appointees at least 45 days in advance of the annual meeting. The committee’s 68 members consist of two from each of the 34 states and regions qualified for representation on SBC boards.

Committee on Committees members, listed by state are:

AlabamaDewayne Rembert, Flatline Church at Chisholm, Montgomery; Tommy Quinn, First Baptist Tillman’s Corner, Mobile

AlaskaKaren Ottenweller, True North, Anchorage; Rachel Trekell, First Baptist, Anchorage

Arizona : Scott Gourley, The Way Fellowship, Peoria; Ben Pate, Royal Palms Baptist, Phoenix

ArkansasAlly Freeman, Grand Avenue Baptist, Fort Smith; Matt Duran, Indian Springs Baptist, Bryant

CaliforniaJosh Sanchez, First Southern Baptist, Anaheim; Gregory Perkins, The View, Menifee

ColoradoBruce Hendrich, Grandview, Mead; Adam Wiggins, Storyline, Arvada

FloridaJames Ross, First Baptist on Bayshore, Niceville; Amanda Stanton, Calvary, Clearwater

GeorgiaLisa Call, Ingleside Baptist, Macon; Paige Dees, Christ Covenant, Atlanta

HawaiiJames McElrath, Olivet Baptist, Honolulu; Craig Webb, Central Baptist, Honolulu

IllinoisCheryl Dorsey, Beacon Hill Missionary Baptist, Chicago Heights; Burnette Hughes, Hillcrest Baptist, Country Club Hills

IndianaShea Allen, First Baptist, Charlestown; Toby Jenkins, First Baptist, Henryville

Kansas/NebraskaJohn Harms, First Southern Baptist, Garden City (Kan.); Matthew Aston, Olivet Baptist, Wichita (Kan.)

KentuckyWes Fowler, First Baptist, Mayfield; Stan Lowery, Pleasant Grove Baptist, Shepherdsville

LouisianaAmy Bruce, First Baptist, Sulphur; George Lee IV, Temple Baptist, Ruston

Maryland/Delaware/DC: Byron Day, Emmanuel Baptist, Laurel (Md.); Frank Duncan, Paramount Baptist, Hagerstown (Md.)

MichiganAnna Carter, Cedar Street, Holt; Dave Abberger, Hope Church, Hudsonville

MississippiTiki Broome, First Baptist, Yazoo City; Gary Wyatt, Harperville Baptist, Harperville

MissouriWhitney Prewitt, Liberty Baptist, Liberty; Jake Rainwater, Emmaus Church, Kansas City

NevadaStacy Julian, Walk Church, Las Vegas; Kelly Staples, Hope Church, Las Vegas

New EnglandCurtis Cook, Hope Fellowship, Cambridge (Mass.); Amy Haynes, The Church on Seven Hills, Worcester (Mass.)

New MexicoKatherine Carroll, Paragon Church, Rio Rancho; Phillip Smith, First Baptist, Portales

New YorkJosh Edney, The Bridge, Brooklyn; Chilere St. Victor, French Speaking Baptist, Brooklyn

North CarolinaKrystal Wilson, Imago Dei, Raleigh; Veronica Willard, First Baptist, Weddington

NorthwestZachary Minton, The Rock, Spokane (Wash.); Jonah Easley, Awakening Church, Bellevue (Wash.)

OhioJason Wing, University Baptist, Beavercreek; Fred Clement, One Family Church, Dayton

OklahomaBrandon Thompson, First Baptist, Lawton; Jeremy Freeman, First Baptist, Newcastle

Pennsylvania/South JerseyChrista Mast, Christ Church, West Chester (Pa.); Samuel Nelson, Reclamation Church, Monroeville (Pa.)

South CarolinaKathy Dority, First Baptist, Taylors; Josh McClendon, Philippi Baptist, Johnston

TennesseeKeiron Miles, Forest Hills Baptist, Nashville; Jonathan Morton, Belle Aire Baptist, Murfreesboro

TexasMarshall Canales, High Pointe Baptist, Austin; Kason Branch, Creekstone Church, Keller

Utah/IdahoBryan Catherman, Redeeming Life Church, Bountiful (Utah); Matt McGukin, Calvary Baptist, Idaho Falls (Idaho)

VirginiaChristy Echols, Bethel Baptist, Yorktown; Dolly Mink, River Oak Church, Chesapeake

West VirginiaAndrew Gordon, Winfield Baptist, Winfield; Laura Jewell, Resurrection Church, Charleston

WyomingJohn Larramendy, Alcova Community, Alcova; John Burns, CrossPoint Baptist, Worland

