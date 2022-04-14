Litton names 2022 Committee on Committees

ANAHEIM, Calif. (BP) – Southern Baptist Convention President Ed Litton has announced his appointments to the 2022 Committee on Committees.
Litton, pastor of Redemption Church in Saraland, Ala., announced the chair and vice chair for the committee last fall, naming Jeremy Freeman, pastor of First Baptist Church, Newcastle, Okla., as chair, and Amanda Stanton, member of Calvary Church, Clearwater, Fla., as vice chair.
The committee’s members represent the diverse makeup of the SBC. Of its 68 members, 31 percent are non-white (14 Black, 2 Hispanic, 2 Asian, 3 Other), and 29 percent are female. Members also come from churches of all sizes. The average church represented sees 396 people in worship attendance each week. Churches represented baptized an average of 19 people in 2021 and forward an average of 8 percent of undesignated receipts to the Cooperative Program.
“I am delighted to announce this year’s Committee on Committees,” Litton said. “By their own testimonies, each of these men and women have a passion for the Great Commission, a deep love for our convention, and a steadfast belief in the Bible as the inerrant Word of God.
“I have the highest confidence that this committee, under the capable leadership of Chairman Jeremy Freeman and Vice Chair Amanda Stanton, will bring forward nominees of the highest caliber to be elected by Southern Baptists at our annual meeting.
“This committee intentionally includes men and women of diverse backgrounds and represents the broad scope of our family of churches, from church plants to legacy churches, tenured pastors to lay men and women, including members of churches serving urban, rural, and remote communities. Our cooperative efforts rely upon the faithful service of these men and women, and I am deeply grateful for their willingness to serve.”
The Committee on Committees is tasked with nominating members to serve on the 2022-2023 Committee on Nominations and will meet prior to the June 14-15, 2022 SBC Annual Meeting in Anaheim, Calif., to prepare its report to the Convention. Freeman is scheduled to present the committee’s report to messengers during the Tuesday afternoon (June 14) session of the 2022 SBC Annual Meeting, and the slate of nominees is to be listed in the Tuesday Bulletin.
Litton’s announcement comes in accordance with SBC Bylaw 19, which calls for providing notice to Southern Baptists of the appointees at least 45 days in advance of the annual meeting. The committee’s 68 members consist of two from each of the 34 states and regions qualified for representation on SBC boards.
Committee on Committees members, listed by state are:
Alabama: Dewayne Rembert, Flatline Church at Chisholm, Montgomery; Tommy Quinn, First Baptist Tillman’s Corner, Mobile
Alaska: Karen Ottenweller, True North, Anchorage; Rachel Trekell, First Baptist, Anchorage
Arizona : Scott Gourley, The Way Fellowship, Peoria; Ben Pate, Royal Palms Baptist, Phoenix
Arkansas: Ally Freeman, Grand Avenue Baptist, Fort Smith; Matt Duran, Indian Springs Baptist, Bryant
California: Josh Sanchez, First Southern Baptist, Anaheim; Gregory Perkins, The View, Menifee
Colorado: Bruce Hendrich, Grandview, Mead; Adam Wiggins, Storyline, Arvada
Florida: James Ross, First Baptist on Bayshore, Niceville; Amanda Stanton, Calvary, Clearwater
Georgia: Lisa Call, Ingleside Baptist, Macon; Paige Dees, Christ Covenant, Atlanta
Hawaii: James McElrath, Olivet Baptist, Honolulu; Craig Webb, Central Baptist, Honolulu
Illinois: Cheryl Dorsey, Beacon Hill Missionary Baptist, Chicago Heights; Burnette Hughes, Hillcrest Baptist, Country Club Hills
Indiana: Shea Allen, First Baptist, Charlestown; Toby Jenkins, First Baptist, Henryville
Kansas/Nebraska: John Harms, First Southern Baptist, Garden City (Kan.); Matthew Aston, Olivet Baptist, Wichita (Kan.)
Kentucky: Wes Fowler, First Baptist, Mayfield; Stan Lowery, Pleasant Grove Baptist, Shepherdsville
Louisiana: Amy Bruce, First Baptist, Sulphur; George Lee IV, Temple Baptist, Ruston
Maryland/Delaware/DC: Byron Day, Emmanuel Baptist, Laurel (Md.); Frank Duncan, Paramount Baptist, Hagerstown (Md.)
Michigan: Anna Carter, Cedar Street, Holt; Dave Abberger, Hope Church, Hudsonville
Mississippi: Tiki Broome, First Baptist, Yazoo City; Gary Wyatt, Harperville Baptist, Harperville
Missouri: Whitney Prewitt, Liberty Baptist, Liberty; Jake Rainwater, Emmaus Church, Kansas City
Nevada: Stacy Julian, Walk Church, Las Vegas; Kelly Staples, Hope Church, Las Vegas
New England: Curtis Cook, Hope Fellowship, Cambridge (Mass.); Amy Haynes, The Church on Seven Hills, Worcester (Mass.)
New Mexico: Katherine Carroll, Paragon Church, Rio Rancho; Phillip Smith, First Baptist, Portales
New York: Josh Edney, The Bridge, Brooklyn; Chilere St. Victor, French Speaking Baptist, Brooklyn
North Carolina: Krystal Wilson, Imago Dei, Raleigh; Veronica Willard, First Baptist, Weddington
Northwest: Zachary Minton, The Rock, Spokane (Wash.); Jonah Easley, Awakening Church, Bellevue (Wash.)
Ohio: Jason Wing, University Baptist, Beavercreek; Fred Clement, One Family Church, Dayton
Oklahoma: Brandon Thompson, First Baptist, Lawton; Jeremy Freeman, First Baptist, Newcastle
Pennsylvania/South Jersey: Christa Mast, Christ Church, West Chester (Pa.); Samuel Nelson, Reclamation Church, Monroeville (Pa.)
South Carolina: Kathy Dority, First Baptist, Taylors; Josh McClendon, Philippi Baptist, Johnston
Tennessee: Keiron Miles, Forest Hills Baptist, Nashville; Jonathan Morton, Belle Aire Baptist, Murfreesboro
Texas: Marshall Canales, High Pointe Baptist, Austin; Kason Branch, Creekstone Church, Keller
Utah/Idaho: Bryan Catherman, Redeeming Life Church, Bountiful (Utah); Matt McGukin, Calvary Baptist, Idaho Falls (Idaho)
Virginia: Christy Echols, Bethel Baptist, Yorktown; Dolly Mink, River Oak Church, Chesapeake
West Virginia: Andrew Gordon, Winfield Baptist, Winfield; Laura Jewell, Resurrection Church, Charleston
Wyoming: John Larramendy, Alcova Community, Alcova; John Burns, CrossPoint Baptist, Worland