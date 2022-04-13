EC search team releases survey, requests input from Southern Baptists

NASHVILLE (BP) – A survey to aid in developing a candidate profile for the next president and CEO of the SBC Executive Committee has been released by the team charged with hiring the successor to Ronnie Floyd, who left the organization in October 2021.

“We have generated these questions to help better inform us on what Southern Baptist leaders, pastors, and churches are looking for in our next SBC Executive Committee president & CEO,” the survey says.

The survey results will remain confidential, yet anonymity is possible as respondents are not required to provide their names.

The survey can be accessed at https://sbcec.typeform.com/ECPresident.

Members of SBC Executive Committee President Search Team include Adron Robinson (chair), David Sons (vice chair), Mollie Duddleston, Mike Keahbone, Jeremy Morton, Philip Robertson and Rolland Slade.