A day like no other

Resurrection Day is this coming Sunday! Hallelujah!! Celebrate, for our Christ has risen from the grave! Indeed!!

In 1 Corinthians 15: 20-23 we read, “But as it is, Christ has indeed been raised from the dead, the firstfruits of those who have fallen asleep. For since death came through a man, the resurrection of the dead also comes through a man. For just as in Adam all die, so also in Christ all will be made alive. But each in his own order: Christ, the firstfruits; afterward, at His coming, those who belong to Christ.”

Sin and death hang over all mankind as a dark cloud of despair and fear. If you doubt it, take a look at some of the brutality exposed in the pictures of human slaughter in Ukraine. Listen to the mothers weep for their children. Once they lived in beautiful historical cities and strolled the streets with their children. Now it is all gone. Where is hope?

Resurrection Day is the celebration of hope in Christ. Paul’s instructive words are that death came through one man, and the resurrection of the dead comes through the one and only—the Lord Jesus Christ. Fear be gone. Let the invincible hope of Jesus triumph!

While Jesus’s body was still in the tomb, the disciples were in shock. They may have joined the rest of the people in Jerusalem listening to the Sabbath readings – perhaps the Valley of Dry Bones from Ezekiel 37. Then the words of truth in verse 5, “I will make breath enter you and you will come to life.”

Then, the next morning, Boom! Christ rose alive from the grave. All of a sudden the prophet’s word pounce on their minds with wonder and hope in the living Lord Jesus.

The whole community was buzzing about the news that the Rabbi Jesus, who was crucified, dead, and buried was no longer in the tomb, and the disciples testified to what Jesus taught them about God’s resurrection power. The grave no longer has to be the end; instead, in Christ bodily death is but a threshold to everlasting life.

Such truth compels us to celebrate by drawing near with our hearts, words and voices:

Jesus strides forth as the victor,

conqueror of death, hell

and all opposing might;

He bursts the bands of death,

tramples the powers of darkness

down and lives forever.

He, my gracious surety,

Apprehended for payment

of my debt,

Comes forth from the

prison of the grave.

He is free, triumphant

over sin, Satan and death. . . .

Adorable Redeemer,

You were lifted up on the cross,

now ascended to heaven.

You were the man of sorrows,

crowned with thorns,

now my Lord of Life

are wreathed in glory.

Once, no shame more deep than Yours,

no agony more bitter,

no death more cruel.

Now, no exaltation more high,

no life more glorious,

no advocate more effective.

What more could be done than what You have already done!!

Your death is my life,

Your resurrection my peace,

Your ascension my hope,

Your prayers my comfort.

(From Valley of Vision, pp. 86-87 abridged)

Believers, this Resurrection Sunday, choose to make it a day like no other. Instead of isolation, join the saints in praise. Instead of intimidation, reflect on all that Jesus has done for you and shout out praise to our risen King.

Demonstrate to your children that men, godly men, don’t just do church. The people of God are the church who worship our Lord and give ourselves in service to Him and others.