SBU’s Paxton earns highest honor in Pi Kappa Delta National Tournament

BOLIVAR (SBU) — Southwest Baptist University Speaking Bearcat senior Jessica Paxton received the All-American Award at the 2022 Pi Kappa Delta National Comprehensive Tournament on March 7-13 in Orlando.

Only 10 students from across the nation received the All-American Award, taking into account students’ grades, citizenship, competition record and team contributions when selecting award recipients. The award is the highest honor given at the PKD National Tournament.

“This year’s national tournament was a great time of fellowship not only with the team, but with the intercollegiate forensics community,” said Taylor Corlee, instructor of communication and forensics coach at SBU. “Our senior competitor Jessica Paxton is a national champion and has shown a ‘Tradition of Excellence’ throughout the 2021-2022 season.”

Paxton also received superior awards (top 10 percent) in broadcast journalism and discussion and excellence awards (top 11-30 percent) in dramatic interpretation and poetry. Paxton is a theatre major from Warrensburg.

The tournament included 471 students from 71 schools. Samantha Baldus, Lucy Martin and Rebekah Raub also represented the Speaking Bearcats.

As Corlee wraps up his inaugural year as head coach of the Speaking Bearcats, he is looking forward to more successful competition seasons ahead.

“I am beyond proud of each student who attended this year’s national tournament and represented Southwest Baptist University,” he said. “I can’t wait to see what these bright young scholars have in store for next season.”

For more information about the Speaking Bearcats, contact Corlee at tcorlee@SBUniv.edu or (417) 328-1960.