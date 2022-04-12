HLGU to hold Scarlet and Blue Auction, May 20

HANNIBAL (HLGU) – Hannibal-LaGrange University (HLGU) will hold the Scarlet and Blue Auction on Friday, May 20, in the Roland Fine Arts Center.

Doors for the event will open at 5:30 pm when a silent auction will begin. At 7 pm, the silent auction will end and the live auction will begin. Heavy appetizers will be served.

Admission for the event is $10 per person. Tickets can be purchased in advance at hlguscarletandblueauction.eventbrite.com. Tickets are also available for purchase in the HLGU Institutional Advancement office in the Burt Administration. Visit in person, call 573-629-3124, or email giving@hlg.edu.

Items available for bidding include a variety of things donated by HLGU faculty, staff, alumni, and area businesses. The auction will also include a few HLG memorabilia pieces.

All proceeds from the Scarlet and Blue Auction will go toward HLGU’s current financial crisis to help the University pay off or avoid any additional debt.

The institutional advancement office is looking for additional auction items. If you would like to donate an item for the auction fundraiser, please contact Alumni Director Lauren Youse at lauren.youse@hlg.edu, or 573-629-3126, by April 12. Anyone who donates an item will receive two free auction tickets (a $20 value).