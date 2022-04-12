FRC calls for D.C. autopsy on five aborted babies, possibly killed by partial-birth abortion or after being born alive

WASHINGTON (Christian Newswire) – The Family Research Council, April 8, called for the D.C. medical examiner to conduct an autopsy of the five aborted babies whose remains were recovered from a Washington Surgi-Clinic. These five aborted babies may have been killed in violation of the federal Partial-Birth Abortion Ban Act or the Born-Alive Infants Protection Act.

Multiple physicians who evaluated the remains of the five aborted babies recovered from Santangelo’s clinic have speculated that there may be evidence of the abortionist committing illegal partial-birth abortions or even killing babies that were delivered alive. Cesare Santangelo, the abortionist at Washington Surgi-Clinic, has a history of “bad outcomes related to abortion” that led to his investigation by the D.C. Board of Health. He has been caught on video admitting that if a baby is born alive during an abortion, he simply lets the baby die.

Mary Szoch, Director of the Center for Human Dignity at Family Research Council, commented:

“The five aborted babies recovered from Santangelo’s business deserve justice. Their deaths–which were undoubtedly excruciatingly painful–cannot be swept under the rug. Cesare Santangelo must be held accountable for his horrific crimes against those who cannot speak for themselves. This is America–not North Korea. The D.C. medical examiner must perform an autopsy, and there must be an investigation to determine how these babies were killed.

“Americans have been shaken by the images of the five babies recovered from Washington-Surgi Clinic, but the sad truth is that every abortion takes the life of a beautiful, innocent baby. We must pray for the day when all unborn children will be treated with the dignity and respect they deserve,” continued Szoch.

Connor Semelsberger, Director of Federal Affairs for Life and Human Dignity at Family Research Council, added:

“We cannot allow another day to go by without demanding justice for the five aborted babies who were recovered from Washington Surgi-Clinic. Congress did not work for years to get the Partial Birth Abortion ban signed into law and upheld by the Supreme Court for it to be completely ignored by the Biden administration. An autopsy must be performed immediately.”

