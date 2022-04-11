Parker joins Baptist Homes as new VP of Workforce Excellence

Duties will focus on employees, compliance, clinical quality, and certification

JEFFERSON CITY (BHHM) – Baptist Homes & Healthcare Ministries (BHHM) has hired Brandy Parker as Vice President for Workforce Excellence. This is the latest in moves that see BHHM growing in scope, influence, and mission as it strives to make Christlike ministry the standard of care for the aging across Missouri.

In this role, Parker will have four main areas of responsibility: employees and talent, executive level compliance management, clinical quality management and oversight for campus level implementation and sustainability for Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services certification and compliance. She will have multi-site management responsibility across BHHM campuses and entities as well as act as the conduit for the sharing of information between the campus administrators and the president and executive team.

Rodney Harrison, BHHM President, said Parker is the right fit for BHHM’s unique mission.

“Brandy is one of those special individuals who pursued long-term care early in her career,” he said. “For her, this is a calling, not just a profession. She brings to the role of Vice President for Workforce Excellence the education, experience and Christian convictions that are in full alignment with the Baptist Homes mission and core values.”

Parker will work out of the BHHM corporate office in Jefferson City.

She comes to BHHM from her previous role as Executive Director/Administrator at Four Seasons Living Center in Sedalia. Prior to that, she served as administrator of California (Missouri) Care Center and served more than a decade as a social worker in central Missouri.

Brandy and her husband, Brian, attend Riverview Baptist Church in Osage Beach.

Baptist Homes & Healthcare Ministries is a distinctively Christian ministry called to joyfully serve in a Christlike manner by educating, advocating, and caring for the aging for the glory of God. BHHM provides contextualized care and support, from independent living to skilled nursing to hospice care across multiple campuses across Missouri. For more information, go to www.thebaptisthome.org or call (800) 736-6227.