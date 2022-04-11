MBU appoints associate vice president for spiritual formation

SAINT LOUIS (MBU) – Aaron Lumpkin has been tapped to serve as Missouri Baptist University’s first Associate Vice President for Spiritual Formation.

“I’m hopeful to see this position cast vision for a vibrant student experience that is driven by the Great Commandment and focused on the Great Commission,” Lumpkin said. “I hope that through my work at MBU, I’ll be able to point people to Christ so that they might know His steadfast love, abounding mercy and magnificent grace.”

Reporting to President Keith Ross, Lumpkin will lead the Office of Spiritual Formation, which will be responsible for promoting, supporting and advancing the University’s Christian mission, both internally and externally. More specifically, Lumpkin will lead the effort to continue building a culture that fosters theological depth, intellectual inquiry, spiritual wholeness and missional living. As part of his role, Dr. Lumpkin, who will carry faculty rank as an assistant professor of theology, will teach in the Department of Christian Studies.

Lumpkin will serve on the President’s Cabinet and President’s Administrative Council.

The decision to create a senior leadership position focused on spiritual formation comes after the MBU Board adopted a reimagined strategic plan that empowers MBU to emerge at the forefront of Christian liberal arts education over the next five years. More specifically, the plan calls for MBU to provide transformational student experiences focused, in part, on an unwavering Christian commitment, exceptional academics, vocation and calling and serious integration of faith and learning.

“As Missouri Baptist University ushers in its next chapter, our University is uniquely positioned to be a model Christian liberal arts institution in the Midwest,” Dr. Ross said. “Dr. Lumpkin’s winsome personality, academic pedigree, love for others and, most importantly, love for the Lord will serve him well as he works to enhance our commitment to Christ in every aspect of MBU.”

Lumpkin comes to MBU after serving as professor of historical theology at Grimke Seminary. Lumpkin formerly served as Associate Dean of Students, campus minister, and instructor in the Department of Christian Studies at MBU. Lumpkin is the co-author of The Sum and Substance of the Gospel: The Christ-Centered Piety of Charles Haddon Spurgeon, and he has written other publications with The Gospel Coalition and various academic journals. He holds a Doctor of Philosophy (PHD) and a Master of Divinity (MDIV) from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary and a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Pastor Leadership and Biblical Exposition from Liberty University. While in St. Louis, Lumpkin served as a pastor at Church of the Redeemer (formerly a campus of August Gate Church) in the Tower Grove East Neighborhood of St. Louis.

Lumpkin and his wife, Sara, have four sons, Isaiah (10), Jonathan (8), Samuel (5), William (6 mo.), and a daughter, Charlotte (1). Dr. Lumpkin will begin his duties in May.