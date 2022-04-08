2022 HLGU Phonathon approaches

HANNIBAL (HLGU) – Hannibal-LaGrange University (HLGU) alumni and friends will soon be receiving phone calls from current HLGU students, alumni, faculty, staff, and friends.

The 2022 HLGU Phonathon will be taking place on select nights between April 11 and April 21 from the institutional advancement office on the 4th floor of the Burt Administration building. Calling will take place between 5:30 and 7:30 pm on April 11-14 and 18-21. Callers will be reaching out to both HLGU alumni and previous donors to the institution.



This year’s Phonathon needs volunteers who love HLGU and would like to help make a difference in the lives of HLGU students. All volunteers will be provided with a script and phones for the event, as well as some snacks. Anyone interested in volunteering for the 2022 Phonathon should email Director of Alumni Services Lauren Youse at lauren.youse@hlg.edu.

Callers for the HLGU Phonathon will be focusing on four main areas of needs for the University:

Immediate debt reduction

Student aid and scholarships

Faculty retention

Operating expenses

“The greatest impact we can make in this day is to raise up this next generation of students, equip them with the knowledge of a Christian worldview, and set them loose to serve the world wherever God should place them,” said HLGU transitional president Dr. Rodney Harrison. “In such a time as this, the need for friends to financially support HLGU is critical.”

Anyone who would like to give to HLGU can do so online at hlg.edu/giving or call the institutional advancement office at 573-629-3124.

For more information about the 2022 HLGU Phonathon, email Lauren Youse at lauren.youse@hlg.edu.