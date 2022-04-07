MBU’s MSW program to be offered fully online beginning this fall

SAINT LOUIS (MBU) – Beginning this fall, Missouri Baptist University (MBU) will offer its Master of Social Work (MSW) program fully online. MBU launched the MSW program in August of 2020, providing students a degree no other Christian institution in the area offers.

The MSW program was designed so full-time students can complete the program in two years, while students completing the program part-time can do so within three years. Shifting to a fully online modality provides greater flexibility and accessibility for the growing number of students interested in such a program, said Dr. Nikki Johnson, director and associate professor of MBU’s social work program.

“The MSW program is simply responding to the needs of our students. Most of our students are working professionals who are juggling various life demands. They need flexibility. An asynchronous online program provides flexibility by allowing students to access courses at their convenience,” Dr. Johnson said. “This also increases accessibility and allows us to expand our reach and serve more students. Students can complete the program entirely from a distance, with no required campus visits.”

Social work is a fast-growing and in-demand field. The U.S. Department of Labor –Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that the average growth rate for all occupations is seven percent; however, overall employment of social workers is projected to grow 16 percent from 2016 to 2026.

MBU is the only evangelical Christian institution to offer the MSW degree in the St. Louis area, and one of only four schools in the region to offer the degree. MBU’s first cohort is set to graduate this spring.