SBU Athletics adds beach volleyball, JV teams for soccer and baseball in 2022-23

BOLIVAR (SBU) – Southwest Baptist University has new opportunities for prospective student-athletes with the recent addition of women’s varsity beach volleyball, as well as junior varsity competition in men’s soccer, women’s soccer and baseball for the 2022-23 academic year.

“We are thrilled to provide these new avenues for our prospective student-athletes to continue their athletic careers, while also pursuing their degree,” said Dr. Rick Melson, president of SBU. “Athletics are a great way for students to get involved on campus and represent SBU’s mission as they prepare to be world-changers for Christ.”

SBU’s beach volleyball team, which will compete in the spring, will be just the fourth such program in Missouri among four-year institutions (Missouri State University, Missouri Baptist University and Park University); the second in the Great Lakes Valley Conference (McKendree University being the other); and one of the few NCAA Division-II schools to field a program.

Competition consists of two players on each team and rally scoring – with the first to score 21 points being the winner of the set. The first team to win two sets, wins the match. In the event a third set is needed to break a tie, the final set will be played to 15 points. Each set must be won by two points.

Also new to SBU Athletics for 2022-23 is the addition of junior varsity teams competing in men’s soccer, women’s soccer and baseball.

“I am looking forward to the impact these initiatives have on our department and the opportunities they will give prospective Bearcats,” SBU Athletic Director Mike Pitts said. “We are proud to support our student-athletes in all of the important areas of their life, including their faith, their work in the classroom, their relationships and the way they compete.”

For more information about these new sports, contact SBU Athletics at (417) 328-1400. To learn more about SBU, contact undergraduate admissions at (417) 328-1810, (800) 526-5859 or admissions@SBUniv.edu.