SBC Pastors’ Conference to elect only one officer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (BP) – The 2022 SBC Pastors’ Conference will include only one election – for the office of president, according to an announcement Tuesday (April 5). Often, the conference has included votes for a vice president and a treasurer, but the election of only one officer is not unprecedented.

“With 18 sermons and a significant amount of time devoted to singing, praying, and giving over four sessions, there’ll only be nominations and an election for the office of president for the SBC Pastors’ Conference,” said a post on the Pastors’ Conference Twitter account. “The president-elect will select his leadership team.”

In comments for Baptist Press, current Pastors’ Conference President Matt Henslee said the conference’s leadership team has “worked tirelessly” to create a conference “we can be proud of and encouraged by.”