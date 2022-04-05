DR sends meals to Ukraine

JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief (MODR) is working with partner organizations to provide food for Ukrainians who are being impacted by war with Russia in their homeland.

MODR leaders said March 18 that they are working through a trusted Christian partner to get food to Ukrainians and to the local churches who are caring for internally displaced refugees.

Gaylon Moss, MODR director, said, “One way we are helping is through providing ready-to-eat meals, as many have no easy way to prepare food themselves.”

He added, “Tons of flour, yeast and salt are being purchased inside Ukraine and sent to local bakeries where it is being made into loaves of bread.”

Individuals will be able to receive a loaf of bread, a jar of sausage spread, which is a local favorite in that nation. They will also receive a cake. Officials said this will feed a person for one day.

The cost is $2.00 per meal. Missouri Baptists are committing to provide 25,000 meals.

Financial help is being received for this effort. Individuals and churches may send checks to: Missouri Baptist Convention Disaster Relief, 400 E. High St., Jefferson City, MO 65101 or online at: https://modr.org/ukraine. Mark checks for Ukraine food relief.