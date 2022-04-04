The best stories for children

“Your word is a lamp to my feet and a light to my path.” – Psalm 119:105

Many parents spend a great deal of money on the most up-to-date books for children. Many of the recent books I have seen do no more for children than give them practice in saying words. Some even have underlying philosophies that Christian parents should try to avoid for their children. I remember my daughter telling me that someone gave our granddaughter a book about a person who really wanted to be a model and was able to do so when a competitor broke her leg! We need to be careful about what our children are reading and hearing!

The Bible is full of wonderful stories for children. Three of those I would suggest for every child are the story of Joseph, Samson, and Esther. All children would find the story of Joseph very interesting. The story of Samson especially appeals to boys. The story of Esther especially appeals to girls.

What can children learn from Joseph’s story? There is much about sibling rivalry. (What family doesn’t have to deal with this at some time or another??) They can learn how God can make everything turn out right in the end even when we don’t understand why something is happening. Sometimes we may suffer before the good things happen. God sees everything and can work in all things for good.

What boy would not like to be strong like Samson? From this story, children can learn that God is the strongest of all and can give us strength as needed. They can also learn that it is important to resist temptation and obey God in all things. Emphasis can be put on using physical strength the right way.

Little girls are always captivated by the beauty of others. From the story of Esther, they can learn that even beauty should be used for God’s purpose. They can learn about the importance of bravery. After all, the king could have ordered Esther killed!

There are many other wonderful stories for children in the Bible. David and Goliath is an example. Jesus feeding the five thousand is a great way to teach that He will care for us. The story of Daniel resisting the king’s food is a great story to help children learn to eat properly.

Whether these stories teach the intended lessons depends much on the way they are told or read. They should not be hurried and discussion should be encouraged. If time permits, it would be helpful to make out a list of questions and topics to discuss before going over them. If they are read too quickly, the lessons will be missed. If a parent takes the time and discusses thoroughly, the lessons will affect a child’s entire life!

Isn’t it nice that we don’t have to pay a lot of money for the most valuable stories of all for our children? Let’s wipe the dust off that Bible and put it to use!