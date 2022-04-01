Double the return on your investment

The farmer puts seed in the ground to harvest a crop in return. The financier puts money into a stock in order to gain a financial return. You remodel your house to produce a higher resale value. The desire to produce a return on our time, effort and money is common to all people. But what if you could get double the return?

I know what you are thinking. “Neil, this sounds like one of those get rich quick schemes I hear about on the news.” Wait! Here me out. There is another way to “double” your return.

When we talk about financial investing the desired outcome (return) is always financial gain. But the double return considers how the return is accomplished. At your Missouri Baptist Foundation, we believe God wants us to be wise in how we invest His money. We believe he is concerned with the who, what and how His funds are invested in addition to the financial gains.

Historically we have applied screens to avoid investments in companies who go against Biblical principles. We avoid investment in abortion-producing companies, or those whose primary trade includes gambling, alcohol, pornography, etc. This is called “negative screening.” The thought has been, “Let’s not invest in bad things. Then we can use the money we gain as a return to advance the Gospel.”

Four years ago, the MBF began to actively use “positive screening” in our investment strategy. We want to invest in companies who are doing good in the world. Companies who take care of employees, their supply chains, the environment and make positive contributions to their community are companies we believe are God will allow to prosper. God is concerned with questions like: where did the investment go? What was done with the money to make the return? Did it make My world a better place? Did it earn an honest gain? Did it invest in something that harmed its community, its employees, or the environment? If something concerns God, then it should concern us.

We began to ask the question, “What if we can advance the Gospel by investing in companies who are doing Gospel centered work, then take the returns and advance the Gospel through non-profit ministries and your local church?” This is the “double return.” Advance the Gospel with the investment. Then advance the Gospel with the return on the investment. Good news. We can.

I recently attended a conference to hear what our “double return” philosophy is working. I left encouraged! We learned about: a micro-finance project in India who is providing capital to the poor, in order to start their own businesses; a used fire truck company in Alabama who’s owner encourages his employees to share the Gospel with each other as they seek to honor God with honest business practices; how “advocacy” is making a difference in corporate policy as by investing in these companies Christ followers earn spots on their boards, and are able to influence action through votes and expressing influence. We also heard how our farmland investments are feeding the world; a housing company who builds apartments to advance the Gospel through the property managers. All of these companies are helping us make “double returns” on our investment.

Jesus rebuked the “slothful” servant for taking his talent (a monetary value) and burying it. Jesus and the very least he said was to give it to a banker and at least earn some interest. Meaning it should have been invested in something. But what if he could have gained a “double return”?

Join us.