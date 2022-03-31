State of The Baptist Homes institution

In 1947, the Annual Message of the President of the United States was renamed the “State of the Union” address. This practice goes back to 1790 when President George Washington presented the first of eight annual addresses. Washington issued two addresses in 1790—one on January 8 and another on December 8. Until 1923 the annual address was given in the fall. Starting with Franklin Delano Roosevelt, the address was moved to winter.

As we neared the end of the winter months, I felt it appropriate to provide Missouri Baptists with a “State of the Entity” report for Baptist Homes & Healthcare Ministries. I hope and pray this report will encourage, educate and inform.

In August, Baptist Homes completed the purchase of the former city of Adrian owned nursing home and residential care homes. Renovations are nearing completion of the former residential care home, which will open as Independent Living efficiency apartments this spring. The main facility should reopen in late 2022. Founding administrator Ron Pence is overseeing this project.

The Ashland project includes construction of a new state-of-the-art nursing care facility. In April the campus celebrated completion of the 12-unit Congregant Living apartments. In June, Rev. Ken Martin was called as the first campus pastor for the campus. Despite construction delays, phase II of should be completed in 2023. The main facility will be home to one assisted living community and two nursing care communities. The search for the founding administrator is currently underway.

This January our Arcadia Valley campus welcomed Rev. Dan Stiles as administrator. Dan brings much experience and his love for the Lord to his service in Ironton. He and his dog Anne can be found daily visiting residents–who Dan refers to as neighbors. Plans are underway to provide low-cost housing with meal plans through the repurposing unused space, along with new Assisted Living efficiency apartments now available.

When visiting the Baptist Homes of Chillicothe campus, one will traverse down the 100, 200 or 400 wing. Where is the 300 wing? Originally built in 1989 with two wings, the third wing of the four wing master plans was completed in 1992. We are not planning to complete this long overdue project. Highlights includes 16 new rooms meeting current Medicare requirements and adding Independent Living suites. The Chillicothe campus is under the leadership of Nursing Home Administrator Reed McBroom.

Baptist Homes Hospice, under the direction of Executive Director Dr. David Sundeen is preparing to hire the first team members and begin the accreditation process. The hospice initiative will allow Baptist Homes to take our unique commitment to Christlike care into the homes of at the end of their earthly life.

The Independence campus was purchased in August 2022. Since this campus was operational at the time of purchase, remodeling is being completed in three phases. Phase I, the remodeling of 50% of resident rooms and the 16-unit Residential Care Facility is was completed in February. Phase II is underway and will be done in June. This is the first Medicare and Medicaid certified campus in the BHHM system. Kate Flinn is the campus administrator.

Pam Workman leads the Ozark campus. A gracious lead gift is allowing construction of two 12-unit Assisted Living communities on their spacious campus. These new homes will serve the growing need for those who need a little extra assistance, but desire to enjoy a high degree of independence. Construction on this project should begin in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The Smithville project is garnering much attention and support. Having purchased the former Smithville Living Center, a former 120-bed home closed during covid, work is underway to transform the campus into a 46-bed facility serving the needs of our aging veterans. One unique feature of this campus will be the church plant housed in the lower level to serve both residents and the community. US Army veteran Patrick Omwoha is founding administrator for this project.

I wish to thank Missouri Baptists for their support and prayers of the Baptist Homes family of ministries.