God the Father and Scripture

In the previous column, we introduced the biblical teaching that while the Holy Spirit is the divine agent of God’s written revelation, He moved in concert with the Father and the Son to give us the Bible.

Now, let’s survey a sampling of Bible passages that show how the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit work together to give us the Scriptures. In this column, we focus on the Father. In future columns, we turn our attention to Jesus and the Spirit.

Consider just a few of the dozens of people to whom the Father speaks directly. In these verses, the Father either is implied as the speaking member of the Trinity, or the context identifies Him as such:

Cain: “Then the Lord said to Cain …” (Gen. 4:6-16)

Noah: “God said to Noah …” (Gen. 6:13-21)

Job and his friends: “Then the Lord answered Job …” (Job 38:1 – 42:8)

Abimelech: “But God came to Abimelech in a dream by night and said …” (Gen. 20:3-7)

Moses and Aaron: “Then the Lord spoke to Moses and Aaron …” (Exod. 6:13; the Book of Exodus is filled with conversations between Yahweh and Moses)

Samuel: “Then the Lord called to Samuel …” (1 Sam. 3:4-14)

David: “The Lord answered David …” (1 Sam. 23:2)

Solomon: “At Gibeon, the Lord appeared to Solomon in a dream at night. God said …” (1 Kings 3:5-14)

Elijah: “Suddenly, the word of the Lord came to him [Elijah, in a cave], and he said to him …” (1 Kings 19:9-18)4

Isaiah: “Then I heard the voice of the Lord asking …” (Isa. 6:8-13)

Ezekiel: “The word of the Lord came directly to the priest Ezekiel …” (Ezek. 1:3)

Jesus and His followers at Jesus’ baptism: “This is my beloved Son, with whom I am well pleased” (Matt. 3:13-17)

Peter, James, and John on the Mount of Transfiguration: “This is my beloved Son, with whom I am well pleased. Listen to him!” (Matt. 17:1-7)

Andrew and Philip: “Then a voice came from heaven, ‘I have glorified it [God’s name], and I will glorify it again’” (John 12:20-28)

These examples don’t begin to capture all the times and ways the Father speaks in the Bible. Moreover, His spokesmen frequently make it clear that the words being recorded are God’s words, not the words of mere mortals. For example, Joshua tells the Israelites, “Come closer and listen to the words of the Lord your God” (Josh. 3:9). And 2 Kings 17:13 records, “Still, the Lord warned Israel and Judah through every prophet and every seer, saying, ‘Turn from your evil ways ….’”

As the Father speaks, and as He takes ownership of His words, the Holy Spirit ensures that they are recorded for our benefit as the inerrant and infallible words of God.

In the next column, we’ll see the role of Jesus in producing the Scriptures. Although Jesus doesn’t leave us with words He penned, He speaks and acts in ways that become Scripture when faithful eyewitnesses record them.

And He makes it clear He is working in concert with the Father and the Spirit. For example, Jesus claims to be sent by the Father: “For I have come down from heaven, not to do my own will, but the will of him who sent me” (John 6:38). In addition, Jesus casts out demons by the power of the Holy Spirit: “And if I drive out demons by the Spirit of God, then the kingdom of God has come upon you” (Matt. 12:28).

