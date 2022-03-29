MBCH hosts conferences for teen girls, women

The past couple of years have been both hard and trying. We have struggled with so many things and not the least of these being what is truth. As I’ve listened to women and teens share their confusion and struggles, Psalm 25:5 began to repeatedly come to mind. “Guide me in your TRUTH and teach me, for you are God my Savior, and my hope is in you all day long.” This is our theme verse for 2022 for Women’s Ministry in Missouri.

Based on that scripture, we are offering a great new 1, 2, 3 Conference for Teen Girls and Women. This stands for: 1 Location: AmericInn by Wyndham Hotel and Conference Center in Branson, MO; 2 Conferences: (1 for teen girls and 1 for women); 3 days: June 9-11, 2022. The schedule will be June 9: 6 pm – 9 pm, June 10: 9 am – 2 pm and June 11 9:30 am – noon. There will be free time for your choice of shopping, relaxing or attending Sight & Sound’s Production of JESUS.

The teens’ focus will be Truth for Teens where we will explore dating, relating and all things pertaining! The women’s conference theme will be Centered where attendees will have multiple choices of breakout classes. Conference attendees will join together for Praise and Worship segments led by Marty & Patti Elmore. You’ll love this sweet and talented couple!

Many of our Regional State Leaders will be leading sessions including our newest regional leader, Dr. Char Newbold, serving as our Resource Specialist for Domestic Violence and Healthy Relationships. Dr. Char is the author of two books that are a MUST for leaders and women. “The Church’s Response to Domestic Violence” is a MUST training for all leaders in our churches. Her Bible study “I’m Not That Woman Anymore” is for those who minister to women and for those needing healing from abusive situations as only the Lord can do. (Her books are available wherever books are sold.)

We’ll have fun and exciting exhibitors in the Exhibit Hall. The Registration Fee is only $60. Overnight rooms are $65 per night for the newly remodeled AmericInn (formerly The Camden Hotel and Conference Center in Branson) and includes breakfast and evening dessert. Seating for the Conferences and overnight rooms at the AmericInn are limited, so register and reserve EARLY! Contact me at 417.529.0724 or Wanda.Shellenbarger@mbch.org for more information or go to our website at www.mbch.org and click on the top banner for the event for more information and registration.

Missouri Baptist Children’s Home is also excited about our Church Engagement Initiative. Our church engagement team desires to partner with churches across the state to work together as we minister to children, youth, and families. We currently have churches working together with MBCH in the following areas of ministry: Open Table project: Be part of a team of 6-8 people who are equipped by 15 hours of specialized training and serve someone in need for up to one year. You might serve an older youth aging out of foster care or a family as they work on reunification.

Supervision of parent/child visits: Be part of a volunteer team that goes through a 3 hour training to get equipped to serve as a visit supervisor for a parent whose child is in state custody. Develop a supportive friendship as you encourage a parent in the family reunification process.

Mentoring/coaching parents in the reunification/restoration process: Volunteer to become a parent support volunteer. Go through a 3 hour equipping class and get assigned to a parent who has a child in the state system. Meet regularly and coach and encourage as a part of the restoration process.

Respite care: Get trained to be certified to provide temporary respite care in your home so you can take a foster or relative child into your home for short periods (like over the weekend) and provide a much needed break for a foster or relative parent.

We encourage every church and/or Association to host our “Stewards of Children” training which provides guidance on how to identify and prevent child sexual abuse.

Our Church Engagement Team consists of David Burch, Church Engagement Strategist, Church Engagement Strategists, George Fulgham and myself, Wanda Shellenbarger. We would love to connect with you or your church to see how together we can see God work in the lives of families all across Missouri.