DR campaign will fund ADA-compliant shower trailer

JEFFERSON CITY – There are seven disaster relief (DR) shower trailers scattered around Missouri which are used for volunteers and disaster survivors when disasters strike.

Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief (MODR) leaders say it is a great blessing to be able to provide hot showers in these times of need. It is a great resource and they are quite helpful. The only problem that sometimes arises is they are always on a trailer up off the ground a little bit. If anyone has mobility issues (in a wheel chair or cannot climb steps easily) the unit is not really accessible to them.

The MODR leaders have been envisioning the purchase of an ADA-compliant shower trailer which would be able to “kneel” down to ground level and become accessible to a person with mobility challenges. Wider shower stalls and all the rails and handles necessary for those special needs would be included.

Currently the MODR is spearheading a campaign to raise the funding for this specialized shower trailer unit. It will cost approximately $69,000 and so far $15,000 has been raised.

The Missouri Baptist Convention has allocated a matching fund grant from the Rheuben South Missouri Mission Offering which will match dollar for dollar up to $26,500. The 2021 MMO broke an all-time giving record. And because of this the MMO funds can be matched to funds raised by MODR up to the cap amount.

Rob Phillips, MBC Ministry Support Director, said because Missouri Baptists “gave so generously to the MMO in 2021 we are able to apply these $26,500 of MMO reserves to a matching grant to raise funds for this project. Here’s a great opportunity for Missouri Baptists to get a dollar-for-dollar match between now and the end of the year. We are grateful for the way Missouri Baptists support DR.”

Leaders say they feel the ADA-compliant shower trailer will help Missouri Baptists show that they care for all people, especially the most vulnerable among them. “Gifts from Missouri Baptists will show others how much we care,” said MODR leaders in a recent communication sent to MBC affiliated churches.

Gaylon Moss, MODR director said “The shower unit expresses the characteristic that we care for people. We have been asked by local disaster officials if we have this kind of unit and we have always had to say no.”

To contribute to this need:

• Give online at modr.org/modr-ada-shower-unit

• Or make a check payable to Missouri Baptist Convention (put ADA Shower in the memo line and mail to Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief 400 E. High St., Jefferson City, MO 65101. The opportunity for matching funding continues through the remainder of 2022.