SBU commissions students for spring break mission projects

BOLIVAR (SBU) – During Center for Global Connections Week at Southwest Baptist University, students were challenged to be faithful to who God called them to be. Students learned about upcoming mission project opportunities and held a commissioning prayer service for students who are serving during spring break this week, March 19-27.

The CGC kicked off Global Connections Week during Chapel service March 9, by sharing domestic and international trip opportunities for 2022-23.

Andy Pettigrew with the International Mission Board spoke on March 14, using Matthew 26:36-46 as the text for challenging students to wake up and carry out God’s mission.

“When you think about the mission of God, are you awake or are you asleep?” he asked. “Jesus has indeed won the battle over the enemy. Light wins, but the battle continues and he has asked you to join with him in the fight. Will you sleep or will you watch and wait? Will you allow your own emotional struggles to keep you from joining him in his mission? Will you allow temptations to disqualify you from his mission? Will you allow doubt to disbelieve you have a place in his mission? I urge you to fight.

“Please do not sleep. Be faithful to who God has called you to be. Continue to advance the mission of God around the world.”

On March 16, the CGC commissioned teams that are serving during Spring Break. Team members were prayed for by their peers, faculty and staff.

Disaster Relief: Traveling to Kentucky to provide help where needed

Traveling to Kentucky to provide help where needed South Dakota: Serving on the Rosebud reservation, helping to meet the physical, relational, and spiritual needs of the Lakota.

Serving on the Rosebud reservation, helping to meet the physical, relational, and spiritual needs of the Lakota. Utah: Working alongside established and emerging church planters in Salt Lake City, Provo and Ogden to assist with compassion projects and outreach opportunities.

As part of Global Connections Week, the CGC also hosted Global Fest, which gives students an opportunity to visit with mission trip leaders and experience a taste of culture from the global trips.

The CGC is one of the largest short-term volunteer programs in the United States.

For more information about the CGC, contact Diana Gallamore at (417) 328-1905 or dgallamore@SBUniv.edu.