MBU trustees approve new programs, set budget

JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri Baptist University Trustees approved a host of new academic programs, along with the 2022-2023 annual budget, at their regularly-scheduled meeting, Feb. 24.

The Board approved undergraduate majors in cybersecurity, network engineering and theological studies and undergraduate minors in organizational leadership, family ministry and intercultural studies. In addition, the Board approved an accelerated Bachelor of Science in business administration to MBA program, allowing students to receive both degrees in just five years.

At the graduate level, the Board approved an online Master of Science with concentrations in biology, education and chemistry. The board also approved graduate certificates in family ministry and intercultural studies.

In other news, the Board:

• Approved the University’s 2022-2023 operating budget. The budget includes a 4 percent tuition increase, which is among the lowest tuition increase in the last 20 years.

• Approved the appointments of Sonya Green and Alicia Nichols as assistant professors of nursing.

• Approved the following faculty promotions in rank: Dr. Tammy Cox was promoted to Associate Professor of Education; Dr. Mark Duerr was promoted to Associate Professor of Biology and Biochemistry; Dr. Karen Kannenberg was promoted to Professor of Accounting and Business Administration; Mr. Alonzo Medcalf was promoted to assistant professor of multimedia production and communication; Dr. Robin Murray was promoted to Associate Professor of Nursing; Dr. Shayani Pieris was promoted to Professor of Biology; Dr. Loftin Woodiel was promoted to Professor of Criminal Justice

• Adopted a resolution of appreciation for the MBU Women’s Volleyball Team, which has won the NAIA Championship for the last two years.

• Adopted a resolution of appreciation to benefactor Evan Anderson Members of the President’s Club, which is comprised of donors who have given $1,000 or more to MBU in the last year, were also recognized.