Missouri DR raises support, explores options for bringing relief to Ukraine

JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri Disaster Relief (DR) announced efforts, Feb. 28, to raise funds to bring help, hope and healing to refugees and other survivors of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. By the end of that week, $5,000 had been given to Missouri DR, though funds are continuing to be raised online at https://modr.org/ukraine. Funds raised will support various ministries responding to the crisis in Ukraine.

“One of our SBC partners in the Ukraine response is Send Relief International,” an email from Missouri DR said. “They report responding with food relief before the invasion and continues to collaborate with national partners to provide food, shelter, transportation, medical supplies, clothing, and trauma ministry to those displaced and impacted by the crisis. Send Relief has expanded response to displaced people in Poland, Moldova, Hungary, Romania, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. Total resources committed, planned, and in progress is $518,488.00.”

Gaylon Moss, director of Missouri DR, told The Pathway that they are exploring the possibility of sending teams to eastern Europe. In an email to potential volunteers, DR leadership said, “If you have a current passport that does not expire in 2022 and you are willing to follow Covid protocols of the host country, please complete the form at https://modr.org/ukraine-volunteer-form/. We do not know what the cost will be nor the dates. We are just gathering information at this time in order to be ready if called on.”