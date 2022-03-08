HLGU transitional president plans meetings, calls for solemn assembly

HANNIBAL (HLGU) – With the appointment of Transitional President Rodney Harrison, the Hannibal-LaGrange University (HLGU) trustees and administration are meeting with faculty, staff, and students to share updates regarding current financial and institutional challenges and to provide a clear plan for strength for the future.

Following these meetings, on Thursday, March 10, Harrison and school leadership are convening a solemn assembly from 10 am to 8 pm in the Parker Theatre of the Roland Fine Arts Center. Claude King, co-author of Experiencing God: Knowing and Doing the Will of God, a study that has helped millions of Christians align their lives with God’s plan and purpose, will be facilitating this time of prayer, fasting, petition, and repentance.

According to Robert Matz, HLGU Vice President for Academic Administration, Dean of Faculty, and Professor of Theology and Preaching, a solemn assembly is “a special set-aside time for prayer and fasting to ask the Lord to intervene in a supernatural way that goes beyond what humans could hope or expect to happen.”

Focused times of prayer will be held at 11 am and 3 pm.

Missouri and Illinois Baptists, members of the Hannibal and HLGU communities, and alumni and friends of the school are invited to join HLGU in this time of prayer and fasting in the Parker Theatre this Thursday. Those who cannot attend in person are encouraged to pray and fast for the school throughout the day.