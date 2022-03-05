Baptist Homes’ Harrison to serve as HLGU transitional president

HANNIBAL – The board of trustees at Hannibal-LaGrange University (HLGU) has announced Dr. Rodney A. Harrison as HLGU’s transitional president. Harrison will assume this role, effective March 7. Harrison has served as the president of Baptist Homes & Healthcare Ministries in Missouri since April 2020, and he will continue in that role.

Following the resignation of HLGU’s prior president, Dr. Anthony W. Allen on Jan. 21, 2022, the board of trustees formed a Transformational Leadership Taskforce. One of the roles of the taskforce was to identify and recommend to the board both an acting and then transitional president for the University. Dr. Robert J. Matz has served as the acting president since Allen’s resignation.

Pastor Mark Anderson, chair of the HLGU Board of Trustees said, “I am very excited Dr. Harrison will lead HLGU during this season of transition. He is well qualified as an individual serving in higher education for many years combined with the character of Christ. He knows HLGU well and its constituents throughout our state and beyond. I believe Dr. Harrison will do an excellent job during the interim period preparing us for our next president and the bright future God has for HLGU.”

Harrison has extensive experience in higher education, including serving as dean of institutional effectiveness (accreditation and compliance) and on the executive cabinet at Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary from 2006-2020, and consulting with the Higher Learning Commission from 2005 to present.

“Dr. Harrison brings a wealth of administrative and educational leadership to Hannibal-LaGrange. I look forward to working alongside him in the days ahead,” said Dr. Robert Matz, vice president for academic administration, dean of faculty, and former acting president.

In addition to authoring numerous books, articles and papers, Dr. Harrison has served for over ten years as a consultant, trainer, mentor, and coach for several academic institutions across the country, including all three MBC universities.

Dr. Harrison stated, “HLGU is one of the great stories of Baptist cooperation. This institution has served Baptists in Missouri since 1858. With this understanding of the school’s place in history, it is my joy and privilege as president of Baptist Homes & Healthcare Ministries to assist HLGU while a presidential search is underway. At the request of the HLGU board, and with unanimous support of the Baptist Homes executive committee, I am in a position to give a gift of time, talents, and treasures to the needs of the university during this season of transition. My immediate objective is to work with the board, executive team, and the MBC to keep the mission of HLGU alive for the next generation as they pursue a university education forged in a biblically informed worldview.”