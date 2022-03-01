GuideStone announces release of its Ministers’ Tax Guide

DALLAS (BP) – GuideStone has released its most popular annual publication, the 2022 Ministers’ Tax Guide for 2021 Returns prepared by Richard Hammar, available now for GuideStone participants at GuideStone.org/TaxGuide.

The tax guide includes tax highlights for 2021 — including 2022 annual contribution limits, 2022 standard business mileage rates and key features from The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) — along with step-by-step filing instructions for ministers’ personal taxes and comprehensive examples and sample forms.

Additionally, GuideStone participant churches and church administrators have access to the annual Federal Reporting Requirements for Churches. This publication is included in the full tax guide or as a separate electronic copy.

GuideStone participants can receive both free resources by visiting GuideStone.org/TaxGuide or by requesting a free printed copy of the tax guide by calling 1-888-98-GUIDE (1-888-984-8433) (printed copies are limited).

The guide was again written this year by Richard Hammar, a noted CPA, attorney and widely published author who specializes in legal and tax issues for ministers.

“The Ministers’ Tax Guide is just one tangible way that we are able to help the pastors and churches we are privileged to serve,” said GuideStone President O.S. Hawkins. “This free resource helps our pastors and their preparers navigate the complexity of ministers’ taxes.”