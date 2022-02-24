HLGU creates task force for leadership transition

HANNIBAL – Trustees at Hannibal-LaGrange University (HLGU) have created a Transformational Leadership Task Force (TLTF) to begin working through the school’s transition process following the Jan. 31st resignation of HLGU President Anthony Allen.

HLGU trustee chairman Mark Anderson is serving as chairman of the new task force. Other task force members include trustees Tyler Foster, Bobbie Crain, Michael Atherton and Vinita Henry.

As previously reported in The Pathway, Allen announced his retirement following a nine-year tenure as president. He said his decision arose from a combination of needing to recover from some lingering health issues, spending more time with his family, and giving the opportunity for new leadership to move HLGU to the next level of success.

After Allen’s resignation, trustees named Robert Matz as acting president while the TLTF searches for an interim president.

Anderson told The Pathway, “The TLTF has been meeting regularly and vetting candidates for the Interim President. We hope to announce, with God’s blessings, that candidate very soon. … We would ask all Missouri Baptists that you pray for the university during this time of transition, pray for Dr. Allen as he transitions to his next season of life and pray for our wonderful and committed faculty, staff, and students. Lastly, I would ask that you pray for God’s leading of the trustees and task force as we help lead the university through this process.”Anderson added that there will be an update during the next board meeting, March 11.