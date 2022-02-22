SBU presidential inauguration events run Feb. 26-March 4

BOLIVAR – Southwest Baptist University will celebrate the Inauguration of Richard J. Melson, Ph.D., as the University’s 26th President with a week of Inaugural events spanning Feb. 26-March 4.

“We are excited to mark this important milestone in SBU’s history as we formally inaugurate Dr. Melson as SBU’s 26th President,” said Dr. Eddie Bumpers, SBU Board of Trustees chair. “His leadership already has been a blessing to SBU and Missouri Baptists as we partner to make SBU a premier institution of Christian higher education.”

The Presidential Inauguration Ceremony is at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 2, in Mabee Chapel on the Bolivar campus. An Inaugural Reception is afterward at 11:30 on the Hammons Court in the Meyer Wellness and Sports Center on the Bolivar campus. The public is invited to both events.

Other public events include:

• Alumni Appreciation Day and Senior Day at SBU basketball games • SBU’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will play their final home games of the regular season beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26. Hundreds of SBU alumni and their families will be cheering on the Bearcats, along with special recognition for the seniors on both basketball teams.

• Community Celebration in Mountain View – SBU’s Mountain View campus is hosting a Community Celebration from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, at Mountain View First Baptist Church, 409 U.S. 60. The event includes kids’ activities, free haircuts and food services, refreshments and the opportunity to welcome President Melson.

• First Lady event welcoming Mrs. Tammy Melson – A light breakfast will be served at this ladies-only event in McClelland Dining Facility on the Bolivar campus at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28.

• Worship with Matt Papa – Veteran songwriter and Christian musician Matt Papa will lead worship during the 10 a.m. Chapel service and again at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28.

• Presidential Reception in Salem – SBU’s Salem campus is hosting a Presidential Reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, at 501 S. Grand. The public is invited.

• Mr. and Miss Southwest Pageant – The public is welcome at SBU’s annual event that honors one male and one female student with the title of Mr. and Miss Southwest. The fun begins at 7 p.m. Friday, March 4, in Mabee Chapel.

Additional events

Springfield campus students and employees will welcome President Melson during a lunchtime reception on Monday, Feb. 28. A student “Bearcat Barnyard Bash” is on Thursday, March 3, and the Employee Inaugural Come-and-Go Luncheon is on Friday, March 4.

For more information about the Presidential Inauguration events, go to www.SBUniv.edu/inauguration.