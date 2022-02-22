Collegiate students invited to apply for DR internships

JEFFERSON CITY – A paid internship is available for about a dozen college and university students through the Missouri Baptist Convention Disaster Relief ministry (MODR). The student interns will be trained in various areas of Disaster Relief ministry and may travel to various parts of the U.S. to serve people impacted by disasters. The internship is a paid position with a stipend check provided monthly. The travel, lodging, meals and uniforms are provided. It begins on May 30 and ends on Aug. 5. There will be a short break on the July 4, Independence Day holiday.

Aaron Werner is the MODR collegiate specialist, and he said, “College students are at a unique time in life. The events they surround themselves in now will help mold and shape what they do and believe for years to come. Being able to humble themselves through this ministry will not only help shape their worldview but can also move them to see God differently than what they are used to. Sometimes in order for us to grow, we need to move away from what we are used to being around. What a great opportunity for college students to grow in their faith.”

The interns will begin their training at Hannibal-LaGrange University where they will learn the basics of summer ministry disciplines. Then they will travel to Jefferson City to receive training in specific Disaster Relief skillsets.

Werner said the following areas will be taught to the students: chainsaw; mass care; child care; flood recovery; shower/laundry.

He thinks it will be a time of learning the skills of Disaster Relief ministry and will be a very good fit for students who are majoring in emergency management. But he said it is not necessary for a student to be going into that field. In fact a student with any major is invited to apply.

Werner said they will be shown how to be leaders. Team building and leadership development will be a key part of the summer experience. Spiritual discipleship will take place, as well. There will be requirements for daily study of Scripture and prayer, as well as worship at various churches around the country as the students travel and minister.

Gaylon Moss, MODR director, said, “The internship is a great opportunity to follow the theme of Proverbs to ‘get wisdom.’” He added the students will grow spiritually, learn new skills and develop as leaders.

The applications are due April 1, and employment decisions will be made by April 18. It is open to students who have graduated from high school and are enrolled in a college or university. Students from technical colleges are encouraged to apply.

Werner said, “The main focus is for the students to develop personally and spiritually as they help others. They will learn how to lead themselves so that they are ready to help others.”

For more information or to apply, check the website at: https://modr.org/dr-internships/.