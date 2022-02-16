WMU missions celebration to be held in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY – Location, location, location! The Missouri WMU Missions Celebration and Annual Meeting will be centrally located this year at Concord Baptist Church in Jefferson City, April 1-2. Women and men are encouraged to register now.

The purpose of the Celebration is to conduct the business of Missouri WMU, and to unite with one another in a relentless pursuit of Christ. Missouri WMU President Jan Turner said that the event theme and program emphasis, Being Relentless, will help attendees strengthen areas in personal praying, witnessing and sacrificial giving.

“The two-day agenda will be packed with motivating speakers and testimonies, breakout sessions, ministry projects, WMU age level training, bookstore shopping, and a Madge Truex Fund Offering,” Turner said. “We will also host the annual gift basket silent auction for the Alberta Gilpin Fund.”

On the Celebration line-up as keynote speaker will be the National WMU President Connie Dixon. Frank Drinkard the WMU Foundation will also be a special guest speaker.

The dynamic author Brenda Poinsett will be leading one of many breakout sessions attendees will choose from; she will be introducing her new book, You’ve Got It, I Want It.

Recently appointed Missouri WMU Executive Director and Consultant Cheryl Stahlman said the cost of a two-day registration through March 4 is $35, after this date it will be $45; a one-day registration will be $20, and students grades 7 – collegiate will remain at $15.

Stahlman encourages women and men to register now by visiting www.mobaptist.org/wmu.

The doors will open at noon Friday, April 1, with the final session ending at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2. Childcare will again be provided for those registering for it by March 4. Concord Baptist Church is located at 3724 W. Truman Blvd., Jefferson City.

Hands-on mission projects will be part of the Celebration again this year. A couple of these projects will require personal hygiene items and used eyeglasses, which participants will need to bring to the event. To learn more about these and the other mission projects, visit the website or contact Stahlman at 573-206-9804 or lagdprov31@gmail.com.

“Missions Celebration will offer a wide variety of activities for attendees with all interests and of all ages,” Stahlman said. “The experience will also foster a special fellowship opportunity for Missouri Baptists, at a very affordable price.”

WMU offers relevant mission-related education for preschool through adults. WMU also wants to encourage all believers to learn about missional living, how to apply the power of prayer, to give to missions and to serve.