Things that are free

There are few words that capture the attention of price-conscious shoppers more than the word FREE. Buy-one-get-one-free has its own acronym, BOGO. Even my healthcare provider has gotten into the act, with a “free digital thermometer” when one comes in for a checkup.

Baptist Homes & Healthcare Ministries is not giving away free thermometers. However, we do have some great resources for you and your church that are free.

• Pulpit supply. Our leaders and campus pastors are available to provide pulpit supply at no cost to your church. Baptist Homes campus pastors and leaders hold degrees from our Southern Baptist colleges and seminaries. Some may be available on short-notice. Contact our office at 573-556-0338 to schedule Dr. Rodney Harrison, Dr. Andy Braams, Dr. Ronald Mackey, Dr. David Sundeen, Rev. Nick Davis, Dr. Buddy Funk, Rev. Jim Wills, Rev. Ron Adrian, Rev. Steve Mosely or Rev. Ken Martin and Mr. Daniel Stiles.

• Senior adult programs. At the Baptist Home, we aspire to be the “experts on aging.” These experts are available to meet with Senior Adult classes, senior adult ministries and associational groups on a variety of topics. Our team of administrators, social service directors and nursing directors can be scheduled to share with your small group, church group or association.

• Church resources. Baptist Homes provides resources that will help adult members know “when it’s time to hang up the keys” and “how to select the right level of care” should the time come when one is unable to care for themselves. Many of these resources are available for download at https://thebaptisthome.org/resources.

• Podcast. The Biblical Perspectives on Aging podcast features local and national voices for the aging. Hosted by Dr. Andy Braams, the podcast is a great way to learn about the ministry and vision of Baptist Homes & Healthcare Ministries. To subscribe, go to https://thebaptisthome.org/biblical-perspectives-on-aging-podcast/ and choose your favorite platform from the subscription list.

These free offerings from Baptist Homes pale in comparison to the gift of God through Jesus Christ (Romans 5:15-15; Romans 6: 23; Ephesians 2:8). Our ministry is committed to sharing the good news of God’s gift, especially to those who are in the later seasons of life.

Combining a calling & career

Baptist Homes & Healthcare Ministries employs over 200 persons across Missouri. By 2023, that number will jump to nearly 350 as the Ashland, Adrian and Smithville campuses open. Additional opportunities to combine a career and calling will be available through Baptist Homes Hospice in the coming year.

Our desire is to engage Missouri Baptists and others who embrace our shared convictions regarding the sanctity of life and the resolve to making Christlike ministry the standard of care for the aging. Since this ministry was restored to the Missouri Baptist Convention family of entities in 2019, we have increased wages an average of 27%. The highest proportion of those increases have been for the direct care staff who minister to residents daily, such as nurses, aids, housekeepers and dietary. For more information on service opportunities with Baptist Homes, go to https://thebaptisthome.org/employment.