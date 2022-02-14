HLGU to host Pastor Appreciation Day, March 2

HANNIBAL – Hannibal-LaGrange University (HLGU) is hosting a Pastor Appreciate Day on campus here from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., March 2. The event features keynote speaker Kenny Qualls, senior pastor of First Baptist Church, Arnold, as well as a variety of breakout sessions led by HLGU faculty members.

Breakout sessions include:

• Robert J. Matz, acting president and professor of theology and preaching – “Raising the need in preaching”;

• Eric Turner, associate professor of New Testament and Greek – “You are not alone: How to defeat loneliness in ministry”;

• Miles Mullin, professor of Christian studies and religious history – “What about other religions? A biblical approach to ministering in a pluralistic society”;

• and Joe Garner, director of the registrar – “Proverbs for Pastors.”

The registration deadline is Feb. 16. To learn more or to register, visit www.hlg.edu/forms/pastor-appreciation-day or contact Stephanie Reece at 573.629.3252 or via email at stephanie.reece@hlg.edu.