Resound Network offers 2022 summer internship, cohort opportunities

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Baptist Convention’s (MBC) Resound Network this summer is offering internship and cohort opportunities in church revitalization and replanting.

Summer internship

“As the number of churches in decline increases, the need for equipped revitalization leaders does as well,” Brandon Moore, MBC revitalization specialist, told The Pathway. “Through the summer internship, Missouri Baptists will enjoy the benefits of a pipeline of future leaders being captivated by and trained to pursue revitalization locally.”

Moore added that the internship is “oriented primarily for college age students or those desiring to get credit.” Participants can get a $1500 stipend through the MBC’s summer missions program, and can earn up to six credit hours through Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary or its undergraduate program at the Spurgeon College, or through the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.

The summer internship runs from May 24-Aug. 2.

Summer cohort

Unlike the internship, Moore said, the summer cohort has been “crafted for full-time or bivocational pastors or DOMs, as well as lay leaders, who desire to be better equipped to help their church pursue health and effectiveness.”

“The cohort,” he added, “supports churches in need of strengthening right now by equipping the pastors and leaders in their churches to pursue greater spiritual health and missional effectiveness.”

The cohort opportunity runs from May 31-Aug. 2. During the cohort, participants read books, attend Tuesday-evening zoom meetings each week with revitalization leaders, and benefit from regular coaching meetings for hands-on application.

Orientation for the summer cohort takes place from 7-9 p.m., May 10.

Learn more or apply

To learn more or to apply for the Resound Network cohort or internship opportunities, email Moore at BMoore@mobaptist.org or visit the Resound Network website at https://resoundnetwork.com/training/.