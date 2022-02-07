Missouri Baptists called to unite for Annie offering

JEFFERSON CITY – Churches are urged to unite once again in the annual Annie Armstrong Easter Offering (AAEO). The 177-year resolve to support North American missions by MBC churches is an impressive feat and a tradition worthy of the on-going effort.

Don’t go it alone. Missouri WMU is ready to equip churches to successfully plan, promote and participate in this year’s AAEO.

Missouri WMU President Jan Turner said that the continued financial faithfulness to NAMB will help ensure that God’s missionaries are equipped for Kingdom service. The 2022 national Offering goal set by NAMB is $70 million.

“To help facilitate action, our churches have been mailed promotional packets, which include samples of free resources that can be ordered through Missouri WMU,” Turner said.

Newly appointed Missouri WMU Executive Director Cheryl Stahlman is available to assist churches with a plan of action.

“The Annie Armstrong Easter Offering is one of the three major mission offerings that our organization helps facilitate each year,” Stahlman said. “We are ready to walk alongside any church, with an abundance of resources to help create and execute their Offering plan.”

Stahlman recommends setting a church goal, and then utilizing the promotional packet each church received in the mail. If a church did not receive a packet, visit www.mobaptist.org/wmu/annie to request materials. The free promotional resources include posters, prayer guides, offering envelopes and a DVD.

The week of prayer for North America missions is critical to the AAEO and will begin soon, March 6-13. Prayer Guides are also available to churches at no cost.

NAMB serves a diverse and complex region, including the United States, Canada and their territories. One hundred percent of the Annie Armstrong Easter Offering goes to train, resource and send thousands of missionaries involved in church planting and a variety of compassion ministries.

The Offering was started in 1895 by WMU to benefit the work of the Home Mission Board, now NAMB. In 1934 it was named in the honor of Annie Armstrong, a bold mission advocate and WMU’s first national executive leader.

For more information, Stahlman can be reached at 573-206-9804 or lagdprov31@gmail.com.

WMU offers relevant mission-related education for preschool through adults, which can be previewed at the www.mobaptist.org/wmu. WMU wants to encourage all believers to learn about missional living, how to apply the power of prayer, to give to missions and to serve.