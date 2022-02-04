Are you in shape?

It’s the new year. The time of year we should all ask ourselves, “Am I in shape?”

No, not that kind of shape. (Although, as Pa Grape of the old Veggie Tales cartoon insisted, round is a shape.) I am referring to your fiscal shape, not your physical shape. While you should fully recognize your physical shape may impact your fiscal shape. We are all aware if poor physical health is not one of your priorities, then you may expend more financial resources on medical bills than you intend. However, I am asking you to take a moment to consider your financial health.

• Are you able to pay all of your bills each month?

• Are you tithing on what you earn, or at least giving something each month to your church?

• Are you saving for a rainy day?

• Are you maxing out your retirement contributions options or do you even think about it?

• If God promoted you to heaven today, could your family continue to pay the bills?

These are a few of the questions I want to encourage you to think through in order to evaluate your current condition. Maybe you already know the answer. Does your spouse know them too? The best day to begin thinking through these things was yesterday, but the second best day is today.

Your Missouri Baptist Foundation is here to encourage you to take the next step financially. The plan is often more simple than you think, but the implementation is often harder than most people anticipate. We can help. We are passionate about helping everyone on their journey of getting well, living well and finishing well.

For some the first step is getting well. You need to come up with a plan for you to spend less than you earn. This will require careful planning, budgeting and automated savings as much as you can. You don’t have to do this alone. We can help.

You might be ready for the second step: living well. This phase includes creating a retirement savings plan, getting the appropriate protection coverages, and reducing debt.

Perhaps you have been living well for decades. We would like to help you to finish well. This includes enjoying the freedom you have created, providing for your family’s future needs (like education) and most importantly, make a plan for the ministries you have given to sacrificially for decades to continue to feel your impact for generations.

January is almost over. It is never to early to make the changes. One day it will be to late. We at MBF have resources to help your people in every phase of their journey. I would love to come to your church and help you and your people in this process. All you have to do is ask. We can help with financial coaching for your young adult groups, retirement planning for your baby boomers, estate planning seminar for your seniors group, or speak to you personally about your options. Take the first step in getting into shape today.