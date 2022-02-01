Feb. 25-27 MBCollegiate Conference to highlight relevance of faith, gospel

HOLTS SUMMIT – The Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) will hold an MBCollegiate Conference at Union Hill Baptist Church, Holts Summit, Feb. 25-27.

MBCollegiate campus missionaries from across the state are looking forward to the 2022 conference, which features guest speaker Paul Worcester, national director of collegiate evangelism with the North American Mission Board (NAMB), and musical guest Matt Papa. The conference’s theme is “Relevant” – pointing to the relevance of faith, the gospel and Jesus Christ, no matter the circumstances.

“I have always valued showing my students that they are part of something larger than ‘just us,’” Bruce Wade, campus missionary at Missouri S&T, said.

Scott Westfall, campus missionary at Missouri Valley College, said, “The MBCollegiate Conference is one of those moments where we get to get away from campus, worship together in song and in word, sign up for breakout groups, and spend uninterrupted time with our students. This conference helps grow us together and is something our students always look forward to. It is also free! Because MBC cares about college students, they invest in us in many ways, but this being one of them. I am thankful for this weekend every year.”

Michael Wilbanks, who serves at Missouri Baptist University, said, “Whether students are coming into this conference with a full ‘spiritual tank’ or running on empty, … they will leave encouraged, equipped, and energized to return to their campuses to personally and passionately follow Jesus actually making disciples who make disciples.”

The MBCollegiate conference is free, though participants need to register online by Feb. 21. To learn more about the conference and lodging options, or to register online, visit www.mbcollegiate.org/relevant.