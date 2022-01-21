New CP resources available from MBC

JEFFERSON CITY – Do you ever wonder where your Cooperative Program gifts go? How they support foster care, Christian education, service to the aged, and other ministries? Why they ensure that nearly 9,000 Southern Baptist missionaries are able to stay on the field full-time?

New 2022 Cooperative Program resources answer these questions, and more.

The MBC has produced a new bulletin insert and two posters that provide Missouri Baptists with an overview of the Cooperative Program, along with details of how CP works and how each dollar of your church’s CP gifts are invested in transforming lives and communities with the gospel.

“Missouri Baptists and the Cooperative Program” is a four-page bulletin insert that defines CP, shows how it works, and explains why giving through CP enables every giver and every local church to make an impact for Christ in Missouri, across North America, and around the world.

“How the Cooperative Program Works” is an 11×17-inch poster that breaks down the CP process into three easy steps: (1) You give to your local Missouri Baptist church; (2) your church shares a portion through CP; and (3) the combined CP giving of nearly 1,800 MBC churches supports ministries across our state and around the world.

“How Your Cooperative Program Dollar Is Invested” is another 11×17-inch poster that shows how each dollar your church gives through CP goes to Southern Baptist causes in Missouri, across North America, and internationally.

All three of these resources are available at no cost and may be obtained by calling or emailing the MBC at 800-736-6227 ext. 303 or cdowell@mobaptist.org. The bulletin insert and posters also may be downloaded, printed, and shared electronically at mobaptist.org/cp.

The Cooperative Program is the funding process Southern Baptists have used since 1925 to support missions at the state, national, and international levels. Through CP, the ministry reach of your church extends around the world as 47,000 cooperating Southern Baptist churches join hands to fulfill the Great Commission.