Hannibal-LaGrange University President Anthony Allen resigns

HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal-LaGrange University (HLGU) President Dr. Anthony W. Allen submitted his resignation after nine years of service. In his resignation, he indicated his decision is a combination of needing to recover from some lingering health issues, spend more time with his family, and give the opportunity for new leadership to move HLGU to the next level of success.

Dr. Allen and his family have served HLGU faithfully these past nine years. During this time many new facilities were constructed and many remodeled with plans for new additions in the future.

Dr. Allen said, “My love for HLGU, its students, faculty and staff has been and will always be strong. I wish the university the very best and remain committed to help it succeed in any way possible.”

Dr. Allen has been instrumental in guiding HLGU to remain faithful to its Christian mission and the “Baptist Faith and Message 2000”. He also helped lead important changes to the Bylaws to help insure the continued strong and faithful relationship with the Missouri Baptist Convention.

“We are thankful for Dr. Allen’s devoted service to HLGU,” said Pastor Mark Anderson, chair of the HLGU Board of Trustees.

“Dr. Allen’s decision to resign demonstrates his love for HLGU students, faculty, and staff – a love that rises far above his own interests,” said MBC executive director John L. Yeats. “From my perspective, Dr. Allen has served well and has advanced the cause of Christian higher education across our state. I am extremely grateful for Dr. Allen’s leadership on behalf of Missouri Baptists, as well as for his friendship.”

“I know Dr. Allen and the HLGU trustees have bathed this decision in prayer,” said Yeats. “Together, we trust the Lord to lead Dr. Allen to a new phase of ministry, and HLGU to a new president who builds on the positive work of the previous administration.”

“While serving as MBC president I have been blessed by the numerous testimonies of students and faculty who have come to know him as more than just a president,” said Jon Nelson MBC president. “MBC and HLGU will sorely miss Dr. Allen and his family and we pray that he find much success in his future endeavors.”

Dr. Allen’s resignation is effective January 31, 2022. The board has named Dr. Robert Matz as acting president for the coming days. The trustees have begun a search process for interim president.