MBC to hold children’s ministry training events monthly through April

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Baptist Convention’s Making Disciples group will host two-hour, regional training events during the next few months for Missouri Baptist leaders involved in childhood ministries.

The event, called Kids Min Lab, will occur one Saturday each month between January and April. Childhood ministry leaders around the state will gather for networking and equipping opportunities that are specifically designed for children’s ministers, Sunday school teachers, midweek ministry leaders and other childhood ministry volunteers in the local church.

Each Kids Min Lab will feature guest speakers experienced in children’s ministry, who will share from their own experiences about a range of topics at each session. The sessions will also provide lab opportunities for participants by offering engaging content, combined with hands-on applications. Participants will also have the opportunity to network with like-minded servant leaders, sharing ideas about how to improve their ministries.

The first Kids Min Lab is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 22, at Union Hill Baptist Church, Holts Summit. It features Luke Harding, the next gen pastor at Ridgecrest Baptist in Springfield. Harding has served in children’s ministry for the past nine years in North Carolina, Arkansas and Missouri.

Mark your calendars and plan to attend one or more of these Kids Min Lab sessions:

January 22 at Union Hill Baptist Church, Holts Summit, from 10 a.m. to noon.

March 26 at South Gate Baptist Church, Springfield, from 10 a.m. to noon.

April 23 at First Baptist Church, St. Clair, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Churches and interested individuals can find a location near them to attend in person or zoom in to engage in the Kids Min Lab. To stay up-to-date on topics, locations and speakers, or to register for each session, visit https://mobaptist.org/childhood-ministry/kids-min-lab/.

Find Kids Min Lab on Facebook, and join the group: www.facebook.com/groups/mbckidminleaders/. For more information on these Kids Min Lab sessions or for other inquiries related to kids ministry, email Jamie Brown, childhood ministry strategist, at jbrown@mobaptist.org.