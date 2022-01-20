MBC Resound Network summit set for Feb. 8

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Baptist Convention’s (MBC) Resound Network will hold its statewide summit at the MBC building here, Feb. 8, from 9 a.m-1 p.m.

The MBC’s Resound Network mobilizes and equips churches for revitalization and replanting. The 2022 Resound Network Summit is free, although participants need to register online at https://forms.gle/nergWgBaMuwBDmju9. The registration deadline is Feb. 3.

“Our statewide summit is a great chance for you or others to get trained or refreshed in the Resound Network process, for pastors of steady or struggling churches to be equipped to lead revitalization, and for pastors of strong churches to get prepared for pursuing partnerships with other churches,” said Brandon Moore, MBC revitalization specialist.

Even if some Missouri Baptists are unable to attend the statewide summit, the Resound Network will hold condensed regional summits throughout the year, Moore said. Specific times and dates for these regional summits will be announced at a later date. However, the Southwest Missouri summit will be held in March, the South Central summit in April and the Northeast summit in May.