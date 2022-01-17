‘We are neighbors’: Ridgecrest Baptist launches year-long neighboring initiative, plans conference

SPRINGFIELD – Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Springfield exists to make Christ-centered disciples of their neighbors and the nations. In 2022, church leaders are asking the Lord to lead members to build strong, loving relationships with their eight closest neighbors as part of a neighboring initiative being called “We Are Neighbors.”

The initiative launched on Jan. 2 with the first sermon in a five-part sermon series.

As part of the initiative, Ridgecrest is rolling out six different challenges during the year and offering several classes, conferences, and sermons focused on neighboring. The six challenges are expressed as Pray, Meet, Act, Gather, Serve and Invite.

Additionally, Ridgecrest Baptist will host the “We Are Neighbors” conference, March 5, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. in its Fellowship Center. Registration costs $10. To register online, visit https://www.ridgecrestbaptist.org/neighbors.

“We are spending the year encouraging our members to learn the names of all their neighbors, then build relationships with them through common interests and shared experiences, and sustain compassionate and caring practices of neighborly love,” said Kelsey Kleier, missions director at Ridgecrest.

Studies show that most Americans now believe a good neighbor is someone who is quiet and leaves them alone. As Christians, we must change that narrative. We must demonstrate what it means to love our neighbors with active, Christ-like, sacrificial love.

“Ridgecrest also has a unique opportunity here because we’re on the southwest corner of Springfield. We have a lot of members in Nixa, Ozark and Republic. How can we, as a congregation, reach out to, bless and encourage these communities?” asked Kleier.

Individuals working on the neighboring initiative say Ridgecrest member households can develop positive, loving relationships with 11,700 area residents based on a recognized metric.

“We are encouraging our members to not only focus on God’s heart for the nations and what the Lord is doing all around the world but to set our eyes on those people that are around us. How can we encourage them? How can we strengthen them? How can we be a friend,” said Kleier.

Ridgecrest Baptist Church is led by Senior Pastor Jeremy Muniz. You can find additional information about its neighboring initiative at https://www.ridgecrestbaptist.org/neighbors.

David Burton is a deacon at Ridgecrest and a partner in this neighboring initiative as part of his community development work with University of Missouri Extension.

“MU Extension is at the forefront of a national movement recognizing the importance of neighboring in community development and leadership,” said Burton.

More information about the impact of neighboring and the role of MU Extension can be found online at https://extension.missouri.edu or by emailing Burton at burtond@missouri.edu.