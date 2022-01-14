Volunteer DR team member inspired by serving

POLLOCK – Chris Curtis wasn’t sure what to expect on her first Missouri Disaster Relief call out.

“My husband and I planned to do Disaster Relief, but he died in May 2021,” she said.

Chris, an untrained volunteer, opted to go to Dawson Springs, Ky., on her first callout.

“It was life changing for me. I’m 67 and never witnessed anything like this,” she said.

In Dawson Springs, at least in the area where the Bethel Association groups with whom she traveled was sent, there were only two houses spared.

“One house belonged to an 87-year-old man. We cut up a huge tree for him. The lady in the other house took refuge in a bathtub during the tornado, it lifted the tub, but her house was not damaged. We picked up sticks and debris to take to the curb.”

One morning on debris removal, a van of 13 young people, who had traveled from Buffalo, New York, showed up to help, deciding they had to go and help.

“This (responding with Disaster Relief) is one of the best experiences in my life. I’m all in for Disaster Relief. I will take training, whatever the Lord leads,” Chris said, adding she didn’t know a specific track on which to focus.