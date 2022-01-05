High Street Press seeking Missouri Baptist authors

JEFFERSON CITY – Beginning Jan. 1, High Street Press, the publishing imprint of the Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC), is inviting Missouri Baptist authors to submit manuscripts and manuscript proposals through an online author’s portal at highstreet.press.

High Street Press exists to partner with Missouri Baptist authors to create reasonably priced, theologically sound books that help transform lives and communities with the gospel.

Prospective authors may complete an online form and upload a table of contents and one chapter from their manuscripts for consideration by the High Street Press editorial staff.

Authors must be Missouri Baptists or have strong MBC ties, and their manuscripts must not conflict with The Baptist Faith & Message 2000. At current capacity, High Street Press plans three books in 2022.

Previous High Street Press books include The Seventh Birthday: An Advent Devotional for Families by Martin Winslow and Daniel Carr; Elephants in the Church by Ken Parker; and What Every Christian Should Know about Satan by Rob Phillips.

Gary Ledbetter serves as High Street Press’ senior editor/project manager. Ledbetter is a seasoned Southern Baptist journalist and denominational leader with extensive writing and editing experience. He currently serves as editor of the Southern Baptist TEXAN, the official publication of the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention.

After reviewing manuscripts, Ledbetter will recommend to MBC Executive Director John Yeats manuscripts selected for publication in 2022.

Authors who sign contracts for publication through High Street Press pay a one-time upfront fee, which covers all production expenses including professional editing; cover design; layout; ISBN and Copyright; professional proofreading; submission to Amazon and other booksellers in print and electronic formats; and initial marketing through The Pathway and social media.

A unique feature of High Street Press is that authors receive all sales proceeds, helping them recoup their costs more quickly. In addition, their books are featured on the High Street Press website, highstreet.press, and in printed catalogues.

“We look forward to launching this new phase of publishing through High Street Press,” says Yeats. “Our goal is to lend a voice to Missouri Baptist authors who help other Missouri Baptists grow in their faith through biblically sound resources made for personal or group study.”

Still in its infancy, High Street Press has produced a dozen biblically sound books from Missouri Baptist authors. To learn more about High Street Press, and to access the author’s portal, visit highstreet.press.