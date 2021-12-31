Youth Evangelism Conference scheduled for Jan. 16-17, 2022

REPUBLIC – The Missouri Baptist Convention will hold a Youth Evangelism Conference, Jan. 16-17, 2022, at the Calgary Baptist Church here.

The event will feature Garrett Wagoner, who currently serves as pastor of discipleship and spiritual transformation at Fivestone Community Church in Plano, Texas. Previously, he served for 10 years overseeing student evangelism at the Southern Baptist Texas Convention.

Pastor Chris Perstrope of Connect Church, St. Louis, along with his wife Rebecca, will lead worship. The Collektive, from Kansas City, will also perform.

The theme for the conference is “As You Go.”

“Our desire is to help students understand that sharing their story and God’s story is a lifestyle and not just an event,” Missouri Baptist Convention Making Disciples Director Brad Bennett said. “Inspiring your students through relevant messages, equipping them through practical breakouts and sending them out on an outreach experience!

“We will focus on three main points to help students understand how to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ,” he added. “First through the power of prayer, secondly through the power of caring for others like Jesus did and thirdly through the power of the Gospel itself.”

“One of the most exciting parts of this year’s YEC is the outreach experience,” Bennett said. “We will go out into the community of Republic and Springfield to put into practice what the students have learned. They will engage people with the opportunity to pray for any needs they may have. We will have care packages for those who need them, and as the opportunity arises they will engage in a gospel conversations. While the students and their leaders are out, people from the Calvary congregation will be praying for those who have been sent into the mission field. We will have a live feed so leaders can text back different prayer requests and celebrate while gospel conversations are actually happening.

“Our prayer,” he said, “is that YEC will be a spark that will ignite a movement through the youth ministries, communities, schools and beyond ‘As they Go.’”

Registration is $25. Anyone who registers before Dec. 4, will receive a FREE T-Shirt. There will be a limited supply of shirts for sale on the website, as well. For more information or to register, visit: https://mobaptist.org/student-ministries/youth-evangelism-conference/.