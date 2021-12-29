Gilmore receives highest honor among Army chaplains

JEFFERSON CITY – Gary D. Gilmore, pastor of First Baptist Church, Marionville, and retired Missouri National Guard Senior Army Chaplain, was awarded, Nov. 18, with the highest award that a chaplain in the U.S. Army Chaplain Corp can receive.

During a service at the chapel of the National Guard State Headquarters here, Gilmore was inducted into The Ancient Order of Martin of Tours.

Missouri Baptist Convention Executive Director John Yeats led the invocation during the award ceremony.

Gilmore served as a chaplain with the Missouri National Guard for more than 30 years. A graduate of Southwest Baptist University, he and his wife, Susan, have three daughters and four grandchildren.