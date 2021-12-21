God becomes man

“The Christmas message is that there is hope for a ruined humanity – a hope of pardon, a hope of peace with God, the hope of glory – because at the Father’s will Jesus became poor and was born in a stable so that thirty years later, He might hang on a cross.” – J. I. Packer

Lights are up, presents under the tree, and Christmas songs on the streets. Yes, it is that time of year. Christmas is a wonderful time, isn’t it?

We as Christians must remember what this month is all about! Too often people don’t pause and think about Jesus or the birth of Christ anymore. For children and even adults, if not careful, they think of Christmas as the season of giving gifts and out-giving gifts for friends and family!

Jesus said, “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness but will have the light of life” (John 8:12). He came as a mild babe in the manger (Incarnation), as “Emmanuel,” God who is with us (Matt 1:23). God takes another step. He grew up like one of us who humbled Himself to the point of death and hung on the cross for our sin!

In 2 Corinthians 5:15, “He died for all, that those who live might no longer live for themselves but for him who for their sake died and was raised.” Paul is quite clear about the reason for the birth, life, death, and resurrection of Jesus.

Oswald Chambers put it well, “In the Scripture, the great miracle of the incarnation slips into the ordinary life of a child; the great miracle of transfiguration fades into the demon-possessed valley below; the glory of the resurrection descends into a breakfast on the seashore. This is not an anticlimax, but a great revelation of God.”

This is where we are confronted and comforted by the glorious goodness of the good news of the Gospel. Christ took off his robe of majesty and clothed himself with clay by becoming a servant even to the point of death, to set men free from the bondage of hell so that the doom that was headed towards every sinner may be escaped! Jesus left his lofty place to rescue thieves who insert themselves into his place and make it all about them.

In the month of December, many churches will be celebrating Advent. Advent comes from the Latin word, adventus which is the translation of the Greek word parousia, commonly used to refer to His coming, in preparation for the celebration of the Nativity story.

What are you doing to prepare your heart for this special season?

May we celebrate this Christmas in a much bigger and deeper way than ever before. May we reflect on the glorious message beyond the Christmas decorations, the food around the table, and the gifts under the tree. Let us look to the person hanging on the tree and celebrate and remember the Savior of the world this year. May this Valley of Vision prayer by the puritans be a guide for you this Christmas season:

“O source of all good, What shall I render to you for the gift of gifts, your own dear Son? Herein is wonder of wonders: he came below to raise me above, was born like me that I might become like him. Let me hear good tidings of great joy, and hearing, believe, rejoice, praise, adore, my conscience bathed in an ocean of repose, my eyes uplifted to a reconciled Father! Place me with ox, donkey, camel, goat, to look with them upon my Redeemer’s face, and in him account myself delivered from sin! Let me with Simeon clasp the newborn child to my heart, embrace him with undying faith, exulting that he is mine and I am his! In him you have given me so much that heaven can give no more.”