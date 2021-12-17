MBU Board of Trustees adopt reimagined Strategic Plan

ST. LOUIS (MBU) – Following a year of planning and community engagement, Missouri Baptist University’s Board of Trustees enthusiastically approved a reimagined strategic plan at their regularly-scheduled meeting, Nov. 18.

The new five-year plan includes four overarching themes: Transformational Student Experiences, Advancing our Influence, Thriving Financial Future and Empowering Our People. The themes align with 32 initiatives that build upon MBU’s strengths.

“This plan is the catalyst for envisioning the MBU of tomorrow as we further solidify our identity as a model Christian liberal arts university that is exceptional at integrating faith and learning,” said Dr. Keith Ross, MBU president. “As the higher education terrain continues to experience profound change, MBU’s comprehensive strategic plan provides the University with a blueprint for future innovation and excellence.”

The strategic plan is the result of a year of planning involving a wide range of stakeholders. MBU kicked off the planning process with several Faculty and Staff Community Days followed by Board of Trustees’ feedback and the work of several “theme team” faculty and staff groups, which worked to identify key initiatives based on community feedback. Meanwhile, The MBU Strategic Planning Implementation Taskforce led by Dr. Ross worked to further prioritize proposed initiatives. The University will launch plan implementation in January 2022.

In other business, the Board approved:

A new minor in healthcare management for non-business majors and a minor in worship.

The appointment of Mrs. Bryanna Scherer as assistant professor of nursing.

The University’s audit for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021. The audit, conducted by BKD Accounting, found the University to be in exceptional financial standing.

Resolutions of appreciation recognizing members of the President’s Club, which is comprised of donors who have given $1,000 or more to MBU in the last year.

Reducing the number of regular Board Meetings from four to three times annually.

The Nominating Committee for 2021-2022. The following Trustees were elected to the Committee: