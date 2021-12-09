Franks mentors new generation of HLGU musicians

HANNIBAL – A love of music born as a young student inspired Kendra Franks in her passion for music and leads her in teaching and mentoring Hannibal-LaGrange University students today. Franks joined the university’s faculty this year as Assistant Professor of Music. She is the wife of Missouri Baptist Foundation President Neil Franks.

She says her “path into music education was forged from a family that provided piano lessons for me, a dad who led as interim music minister often at our church where I had the opportunity to play the piano, (and) parents of young children who trusted me to be able to ‘teach’ them piano.” Others who aided her music interests included “high school band and choir teachers who gave me opportunities to make memorable music moments which led me to majoring in music education.”

“I love ‘teaching;’ I love ‘music;’ I love ‘mentoring,’” Franks says. “Here at HLGU, I not only get to teach, but I get to teach music…I get to mentor students in their music education endeavors…I get to share and live out my faith in Christ freely, using my experience as a pastor’s wife to guide students into thinking biblically about the world around them.”

HLGU President Anthony Allen says “Dr. Franks is a valuable addition to our faculty. She brings a wealth of experience and expertise that will contribute to the overall talent of our music faculty. Our students will be fortunate to learn and study under her leadership.”

Franks was most recently a graduate assistant at the University of Missouri-Columbia where she completed her PhD in Music Education and assisted in conducting the University Singers, an elite chorale group.

She also has kindergarten through grade 12 music education experience, directed secondary choral programs and choral ensembles, and taught college classes. Franks is a member of the College Music Society, the National Association of Music Educators, and the Missouri Music Educators Association.

She believes, “what is significant about singing and choir is that everyone has a voice. God has given everyone a vocal instrument. He expects us to use it in worship and praise of Him. My goal at HLGU is for everyone on this campus to find their ‘voice.’”

At HLGU she will teach classes in music history, elementary methods, voice lessons, and conducting.

“Sacred music has its roots in Scripture, not style,” Franks says. “‘Christian’ music shares the gospel, encourages the believers and teaches doctrine.”

Students learn “to examine the lyrics, context, composer, and intent; checking hymns and contemporary worship songs and hymns for good theology that is based upon the Scripture.”

HLGU “students have the blessing of receiving instruction in the Fine Arts Department – music, theater, art, and communication – from devoted followers of Christ who not only are experts in their field of study, but desire to share the gospel as well as mentor students in their walk with Christ, preparing them to engage the world around them with the gospel and lead in acts of service.”

Franks also directs the Concert Choir and the smaller ensemble, the Chamber Choir, which presents sacred a cappella worship music.

“Anyone who has been in a music ensemble and experienced those magical moments can relate with how it connects with a passion inside,” she says. The Chamber Choir travels Missouri, sharing in song, testimony, and worship.

Franks says the group is currently booking engagements for the spring and fall of 2022 and has the flexibility to meet the needs of organizations that host them.

“We are able to share songs to add to a service and event or… lead an entire service with songs, testimonies, Scripture, and worship.”